The newest DraftKings promo code gives new users $200 in bonus bets and three months of free NBA League Pass after making a $5 bet, paid within 21 days. On Tuesday, you can target Game 2 of the ALCS with the Tampa Bay Rays hosting the Cleveland Guardians at 8 p.m. ET. After a 7-3 Guardians win on Tuesday, the SportsLine Projection Model sees value in a player prop betting option for Game 2, backing Guardians starting pitcher Parker Messick for Over 14.5 total outs recorded as part of its Tuesday MLB best bets at DraftKings. According to the latest Guardians vs. Rays odds, Tampa Bay is a -135 money line favorite against Cleveland. SportsLine experts have already started locking in their NFL picks and college football picks for the weekend, including expert R.J. White backing the Texans to cover as 3-point underdogs against the Jaguars Sunday morning in London for NFL best bets at DraftKings. Brad Thomas is locking in a pick on Ohio State vs. Indiana on Saturday for his college football best bets at DraftKings. Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $200 in bonus bets + free NBA League Pass after making a $5 wager:

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SportsLine's model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times and enters the championship round of the 2026 MLB playoffs on a 31-25 run on all top-rated MLB money-line picks at betting sites, returning more than $900 for $100 players. Anyone following its picks at MLB betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Tuesday best bets at DraftKings

Parker Messick, Guardians, Over 14.5 total outs recorded (-116)

Texans (+3) vs. Jaguars on Sunday (-120)

Ohio State (-180) to defeat Indiana on Saturday

Combining the three picks into a Tuesday parlay betting pick at DraftKings would result in a payout of +431 (risk $100 to profit $431, odds subject to change). Claim $200 in bonus bets + three months of free NBA League Pass after your first $5 wager at DraftKings here:

Parker Messick, Guardians, Over 14.5 total outs recorded (-116)

Parker Messick went Over this total in nine of his final 10 starts in the regular season, needing to simply complete five innings to hit this Over. Many managers tend to pull their starting pitchers earlier in the postseason, but Messick was sixth in baseball in ERA (2.56) and eighth in WHIP (1.06), so he could get longer play. He had two strong starts against Tampa Bay during the regular season, allowing one run in 7 2/3 innings and one run in 5 2/3 innings, and the model projects Messick to pitch into the seventh inning on Tuesday. Back this player prop at DraftKings here and claim $200 in bonus bets and free NBA League Pass after making a $5+ wager as a new user:

Texans (+3) vs. Jaguars on Sunday (-120)

"The Jaguars just pulled out an improbable win over the Eagles, but they dominated the box score in that game, continuing a strong start to the season," SportsLine expert R.J. White said. "That means they're three games up on the Texans, a team that absolutely has to have this one to have a shot at winning the division. The Texans defense rediscovered its mojo with DeMeco Ryans calling plays (with an awful Titans offense getting the assist). Before the season, the Texans were considered the better team, and the offense has been better than expected — and just added another receiving option in Marvin Harrison Jr. If the defense is back on track, why would this ever be 3? I think the right line is pick 'em on a neutral." Back the Texans at DraftKings here and claim $200 in bonus bets + free NBA League Pass after making a $5+ wager as a new user:

Ohio State (-180) to defeat Indiana on Saturday

"I'm comfortable taking the money line at anything under -185," SportsLine expert Brad Thomas said. "Yes, Indiana is 6-0, but there are some concerns. The Hoosiers are allowing a 63% completion rate and rank 127th nationally in explosive plays allowed. That could be free eats for Jeremiah Smith, who is playing like the best player on the planet." Back Ohio State at DraftKings here and claim $200 in bonus bets and free NBA League Pass after making a $5+ wager as a new user:

Want more MLB, NFL, CFB picks for Tuesday?

You've seen some of the model's and SportsLine team of experts' Tuesday best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including NFL, MLB, college football, NHL, and more, all from the SportsLine Projection Model, which has simulated every game 10,000 times.

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