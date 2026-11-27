The newest DraftKings promo code gives new users $200 in bonus bets and three free months of NBA League Pass after making a $5 bet, paid within 21 days. The Pittsburgh Steelers will host the Denver Broncos in the NFL Black Friday Game. Despite all the distractions around the team and Aaron Rodgers' release, SportsLine expert Larry Hartstein is backing the Steelers to cover as 4.5-point underdogs in his Black Friday Broncos vs. Steelers best bets at DraftKings. SportsLine expert David Bearman has also locked in NFL player prop betting picks from Steelers vs. Broncos at 3 p.m. ET. The SportsLine Projection Model finds value in the college football slate, taking Over 40.5 total points for Texas vs. Texas A&M in a 7:30 p.m. ET start in the Lone Star Showdown for college football betting at DraftKings. Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, which gives new users $200 in bonus bets + 3 free months of NBA League Pass after making a $5 wager:

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SportsLine's model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times, seeking the best values for the spread, money line and over/under at betting sites.

Friday best bets at DraftKings

Steelers (+4.5) vs. Broncos

Jonah Coleman, Broncos, Over 3.5 total receptions

Texas vs. Texas A&M: Over 40.5 total points

Combining these three picks into a Friday parlay betting pick at DraftKings would result in a payout of +498 (risk $100 to profit $498, odds subject to change). Claim $200 in bonus bets + three months of free NBA League Pass after your first $5 wager at DraftKings here:

Steelers (+4.5) vs. Broncos

"This line keeps moving based on the Steelers' quarterback switch, as well as the turmoil now engulfing the organization," Larry Hartstein said. "It's gone too far. Mason Rudolph might not be a downgrade from the way Aaron Rodgers was playing. The Steelers are 4-0 at home and should be able to lean on their running game. Denver has allowed 4.8 yards per carry over its last three games, including 6.0 yards per attempt last week versus the Raiders." Back the Steelers at DraftKings here and claim $200 in bonus bets and free NBA League Pass after making a $5+ wager as a new user:

Jonah Coleman, Broncos, Over 3.5 total receptions

"With J.K. Dobbins suspended, rookie Jonah Coleman should continue to see the bulk of the work out of the Denver backfield," David Bearman said. "Coleman played a season-high 85% of the offensive snaps last week vs. the Raiders, recording 24 carries and four receptions on five targets. Coleman has recorded four receptions in three consecutive games and is averaging 3.4 receptions over his last five games as his role in the Denver offense has expanded. Now he gets a Pittsburgh defense that is allowing the fifth-most receptions to opposing RBs this season. With the Steelers' aggressive pass rush, Bo Nix could be forced into more checkdowns and quick throws underneath." Back this player prop at DraftKings here and claim $200 in bonus bets and free NBA League Pass after making a $5+ wager as a new user:

Texas vs. Texas A&M: Over 40.5 total points

After a slower start to the season, Arch Manning's Longhorns are coming off a 45-3 victory over Arkansas last week, covering this total themselves, and averaging 33.2 points per game over their last five contests. Manning has 11 total touchdowns with three interceptions over his last four games. Meanwhile, Texas A&M is allowing 25 ppg over its last two games and is allowing 24.8 ppg in SEC play this season. Five of the last seven meetings between Texas and Texas A&M went over this total, resulting in the model projecting the Over to hit in 57.6% of simulations. Back the Over at DraftKings here and claim $200 in bonus bets and free NBA League Pass after making a $5+ wager as a new user:

Want more NFL, college football picks for Friday?

You've seen some of the model's and SportsLine team of experts' Friday best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including NFL, NBA, college football, college basketball, NHL, and more, all from the SportsLine Projection Model, which has simulated every game 10,000 times.

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

21+ (18+ in DC, NH, WY). DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.