The newest DraftKings promo code gives new users $200 in bonus bets and three free months of NBA League Pass after making a $5 bet, paid within 21 days. The SportsLine Projection Model finds value in the college football slate, taking Over 41.5 total points for Texas vs. Texas A&M in a 7:30 p.m. ET start in the Lone Star Showdown for college football betting at DraftKings. Texas is favored by 10.5 points. Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, which gives new users $200 in bonus bets + 3 free months of NBA League Pass after making a $5 wager:

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SportsLine's model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times, seeking the best values for the spread, money line and over/under at betting sites.

Friday best bets at DraftKings

Texas vs. Texas A&M: Over 41.5 total points

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Texas vs. Texas A&M: Over 40.5 total points

After a slower start to the season, Arch Manning's Longhorns are coming off a 45-3 victory over Arkansas last week, covering this total themselves, and averaging 33.2 points per game over their last five contests. Manning has 11 total touchdowns with three interceptions over his last four games. Meanwhile, Texas A&M is allowing 25 points per game over its last two games and is allowing 24.8 in SEC play this season. Five of the last seven meetings between Texas and Texas A&M went over this total, resulting in the model projecting the Over to hit in 57% of simulations. Back the Over at DraftKings here and claim $200 in bonus bets and free NBA League Pass after making a $5+ wager as a new user:

Want more college football picks for Friday?

You've seen some of the model's and SportsLine team of experts' Friday best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including NFL, NBA, college football, college basketball, NHL, and more, all from the SportsLine Projection Model, which has simulated every game 10,000 times.

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