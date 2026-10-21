The newest DraftKings promo code gives new users $200 in bonus bets and three months of free NBA League Pass after making a $5 bet, paid within 21 days. Night 2 of the NBA takes place on Wednesday with matchups such as Timberwolves vs. Heat and Warriors vs. Lakers, so there are plenty of ways to take advantage of one of the top sportsbook promos for NBA betting. The SportsLine Projection Model is backing the new-look Giannis Antetokounmpo-led Miami Heat to cover as 1.5-point favorites against the Timberwolves as part of its Wednesday NBA best bets at DraftKings. Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $200 in bonus bets + 3 free months of NBA League Pass after making a $5 wager:

Check out our DraftKings promo code review for full details about one of our best sports betting apps.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned nearly $19,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks since 2018, including five straight seasons of four-digit profit. The model enters the 2026-27 season off yet another huge season, including going 26-10 (72%) on top-rated spread picks at NBA betting sites. Anyone following on betting sites could have seen huge returns.

Wednesday best bets at DraftKings

Paolo Banchero, Magic, Over 22.5 total points

Heat (-1.5) vs. Timberwolves

Yaxel Lendeborg, Warriors, Over 24.5 points + rebounds + assists

Combining the three picks into a Wednesday parlay betting pick at DraftKings would result in a payout of +583 (risk $100 to profit $583, odds subject to change). Claim $200 in bonus bets + three months of free NBA League Pass after your first $5 wager at DraftKings here:

Paolo Banchero, Magic, Over 22.5 total points

"The Orlando Magic should be the most motivated team on Wednesday's slate," SportsLine expert Zack Cimini said. "They not only have a new coach in Sean Sweeney, but will face the team that gave them the most problems a season ago in the Atlanta Hawks. They lost all four matchups, three of them by double digits. Banchero never got into the flow of any of the games, and shot collectively just 30% from the field. This is a circled matchup for Banchero, who starts his season off with a big debut." Back Banchero at DraftKings here and claim $200 in bonus bets and free NBA League Pass after making a $5+ wager as a new user:

Heat (-1.5) vs. Timberwolves

Giannis Antetokounmpo makes his Miami Heat debut on Wednesday after being traded from the Bucks, and he'll have the home fans behind him. The Heat host the Timberwolves, and they went 26-15 at home last season despite being 43-39 overall. They've had a winning home record in six of the last seven seasons, and Giannis' addition raises the preseason hype in Miami even higher. The model projects the Heat to cover in 59% of simulations. Back this Heat at DraftKings here and claim $200 in bonus bets + free NBA League Pass after making a $5+ wager as a new user:

Yaxel Lendeborg, Warriors, Over 24.5 points + rebounds + assists

"Yaxel Lendeborg won Summer League MVP and continued his strong play throughout the preseason, averaging 15.6 points, 8.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists," SportsLine expert Larry Hartstein said. "He will start for the Warriors and likely play heavy minutes due to the absences of Jimmy Butler, Kristaps Porzingis and Moses Moody. In two preseason matchups with the Lakers, the 24-year-old Lendeborg averaged 17 points, seven rebounds and three assists in 23 minutes. Look for the very mature rookie to get 25-30 minutes Wednesday." Back this player prop at DraftKings here and claim $200 in bonus bets and free NBA League Pass after making a $5+ wager as a new user:

Want more NBA picks for Wednesday?

You've seen some of the model's and SportsLine team of experts' Wednesday best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including NFL, NBA, MLB, college football, NHL, and more, all from the SportsLine Projection Model, which has simulated every game 10,000 times.

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