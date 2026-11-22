The newest DraftKings promo code gives new users $200 in bonus bets and three free months of NBA League Pass after making a $5 bet, paid within 21 days. The Sunday Week 11 NFL slate is filled with top matchups like Giants vs. Jaguars (4:25 p.m. ET) before 49ers vs. Vikings on Sunday Night Football (8:20 p.m. ET) from Mexico. SportsLine experts have locked in their top NFL picks on the action, including Micah Roberts backing the 49ers to cover as 3-point favorites as part of his Sunday NFL best bets at DraftKings. SportsLine expert Larry Hartstein is backing the Giants to cover as 6.5-point underdogs against the Jaguars. Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, which gives new users $200 in bonus bets + 3 free months of NBA League Pass after making a $5 wager:

Check out our DraftKings promo code review for full details about one of our best sports betting apps.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $5,000 for $100 players on betting sites on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model entered Week 11 of the 2026 NFL season on a 65-52 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its picks at NFL betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Sunday NFL best bets at DraftKings

Giants (+6) vs. Jaguars

49ers (-3.5) vs. Vikings, SNF

Combining these two picks into a Sunday parlay betting pick at DraftKings would result in a payout of +284 (risk $100 to profit $284, odds subject to change). Claim $200 in bonus bets + three months of free NBA League Pass after your first $5 wager at DraftKings here:

Giants (+6) vs. Jaguars

"Jacksonville is a juggernaut, but the team is down its starting center and playing its third straight road game," SportsLine expert Larry Hartstein said. "With extra rest, this is a spot where John Harbaugh's preparation should come into play. Look for the Giants, who are getting solid QB play, to ride their home crowd to a cover and possible outright upset." Back the Giants at DraftKings here and claim $200 in bonus bets and free NBA League Pass after making a $5+ wager as a new user:

49ers (-3.5) vs. Vikings, SNF

"The Vikings and 49ers square off on Sunday night in Mexico City for an NFC clash. It's a matchup between Kyle Shanahan's No. 1-ranked offense and Brian Flores' No. 2 defense, and Flores defense is 5-0 against Shanahan in past meetings," SportsLine expert Micah Roberts said. "But I think the game will be won due to how Kirk Cousins performs with the No. 31-ranked offense averaging 271 yards per game against the 49ers' No. 6 defense that allows 308 ypg. The 49ers have lost only one game this season. The Vikings have won seven games and stayed under the total in their last eight games. The Vikings also lead the NFL with 37 sacks and allow only 14 points per game. The 49ers' deep offense is too dynamic to slow." Back the 49ers at DraftKings here and claim $200 in bonus bets and free NBA League Pass after making a $5+ wager as a new user:

Want more NFL picks for Sunday?

You've seen some of the model's and SportsLine team of experts' Sunday best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including NFL, NBA, college football, college basketball, NHL, and more, all from the SportsLine Projection Model, which has simulated every game 10,000 times.

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

21+ (18+ in DC, NH, WY). DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.