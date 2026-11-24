The newest DraftKings promo code gives new users $200 in bonus bets and three free months of NBA League Pass after making a $5 bet, paid within 21 days. This jam-packed sports week continues, and the SportsLine Projection Model is backing the Dallas Mavericks to cover as 8.5-point underdogs against the Denver Nuggets as part of its NBA best bets at DraftKings. The model is also backing Texas Tech to cover as 3.5-point favorites against Louisville in a top-25 battle as part of the Players Era 16 in Las Vegas at 8 p.m. ET for college basketball betting. SportsLine expert R.J. White has started locking in his NFL Thanksgiving best bets, including one on Chiefs vs. Bills on Thursday night. Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, which gives new users $200 in bonus bets + 3 free months of NBA League Pass after making a $5 wager:

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The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned nearly $19,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks since 2018, including five straight seasons of four-digit profit. The model enters Week 6 of the 2026-27 season on a 30-17 (64%) run on top-rated spread picks at NBA betting sites dating back to last season. Anyone following on betting sites could have seen huge returns.

Tuesday best bets at DraftKings

Texas Tech (-3.5) vs. Louisville

Mavericks (+8.5) vs. Nuggets

Chiefs (+3) vs. Bills on Thanksgiving

Combining these three picks into a Tuesday parlay betting pick at DraftKings would result in a payout of +568 (risk $100 to profit $568, odds subject to change). Claim $200 in bonus bets + three months of free NBA League Pass after your first $5 wager at DraftKings here:

Texas Tech (-3.5) vs. Louisville

Texas Tech is ranked No. 5 nationally and is off to a 5-0 start heading into a Players Era 16 matchup against No. 25 Louisville (3-1). The Cardinals had a 20-point loss to unranked Memphis this season and haven't played a game against a team from a power conference yet. The Red Raiders went 23-11 last year for their third straight 20-win season. Cruz Davis, who helped lead Hofstra to last year's NCAA Tournament, is averaging 16.4 ppg for Texas Tech. The Red Raiders lead the all-time series against Louisville, 2-0, most recently defeating the Cardinals, 70-38, on a neutral court in the 2022-23 season. The model projects Texas Tech to cover in 56% of simulations. Back Texas Tech at DraftKings here and claim $200 in bonus bets and free NBA League Pass after making a $5+ wager as a new user:

Mavericks (+8.5) vs. Nuggets



The Mavericks enter on a three-game winning streak, including a 116-114 road victory over the Jazz on Sunday to begin a three-game road trip. Dallas is 4-2 against the spread in its last six games as the underdog. The Nuggets are coming off a 151-144 overtime win over the Bulls on Sunday, but they failed to cover the spread in that victory. Denver is 3-4 against the spread at home this season. The Dallas duo of Cooper Flagg (24.3 points per game) and Kyrie Irving (22 ppg) are off to strong starts, and the model projects the Mavericks to cover in 54% of simulations. Back the Mavericks at DraftKings here and claim $200 in bonus bets and free NBA League Pass after making a $5+ wager as a new user:

Chiefs (+3) vs. Bills on Thanksgiving

"The Bills defense has looked much better since the bye, but it's also benefited from injuries to opposing QBs," SportsLine NFL expert R.J. White said. "Only Geno Smith played a significant amount of time among starting QBs for their last four opponents, and even though he played just a half, the Jets made it into scoring range six times. The Chiefs offense has looked incredible of late, even considering their easy schedule, and Patrick Mahomes has looked in vintage form over the last four weeks, while Emmett Johnson has emerged to give the Chiefs the best RB duo in the league. I don't think you can argue for this line being higher than Bills -3, while there's a case to be made for it to move closer to pick 'em." Back the Chiefs at DraftKings here and claim $200 in bonus bets and free NBA League Pass after making a $5+ wager as a new user:

Want more NBA, college basketball, NFL picks for Tuesday?

You've seen some of the model's and SportsLine team of experts' Tuesday best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including NFL, NBA, college football, college basketball, NHL, and more, all from the SportsLine Projection Model, which has simulated every game 10,000 times.

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

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