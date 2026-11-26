The newest DraftKings promo code gives new users $200 in bonus bets and three free months of NBA League Pass after making a $5 bet, paid within 21 days. The NFL Thanksgiving slate opens with Bears vs. Lions at 1 p.m. ET from Detroit. SportsLine expert Micah Roberts is backing the Lions to cover as 1.5-point underdogs as part of his Thanksgiving NFL best bets at DraftKings. The over/under for Lions vs. Bears is 55.5 points, the highest on the Week 12 NFL odds board. Today's NFL slate follows with Eagles vs. Cowboys (4:25 p.m. ET) and Chiefs vs. Bills (8:20 p.m. ET), and SportsLine expert Larry Hartstein is backing the Chiefs to cover as 3-point underdogs in an AFC matchup that could determine home-field advantage for the playoffs. SportsLine player prop betting expert Prop Bet Guy Doug has locked in a prop for Cowboys vs. Eagles as part of his Cowboys vs. Eagles best bets at DraftKings. Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, which gives new users $200 in bonus bets + 3 free months of NBA League Pass after making a $5 wager:

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The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $5,000 for $100 players on betting sites on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model entered Week 12 of the 2026 NFL season on a 68-53 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its picks at NFL betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Thanksgiving NFL best bets at DraftKings

Lions (+1.5) vs. Bears

Saquon Barkley, Eagles, anytime touchdown scorer (+105)

Chiefs (+3) vs. Bills

Combining these three picks into NFL Thanksgiving parlay betting pick at DraftKings would result in a payout of +623 (risk $100 to profit $623, odds subject to change). Claim $200 in bonus bets + three months of free NBA League Pass after your first $5 wager at DraftKings here:

Lions (+1.5) vs. Bears

"The Bears and Lions give the nation a special treat on Thanksgiving Day, with the Lions winning their last six games while the Bears have won their last five games," Micah Roberts said. "Both teams are 8-2 and 6-4 ATS. On one side, the Bears have struggled their last two games, not covering the spread at home against Tampa Bay and New Orleans, and on the other side, we have the Lions covering the spread in five of their last six games, playing a different physical style than we've been used to seeing them play. The Lions have won the last four meetings with the Bears and seven of the last eight. The Bears are favored for this game, and it's in Detroit... I'm on the Lions." Back the Lions at DraftKings here and claim $200 in bonus bets and free NBA League Pass after making a $5+ wager as a new user:

Saquon Barkley, Eagles, anytime touchdown scorer (+105)



"Saquon Barkley looked much healthier on Sunday, after the Eagles bye week," Prop Bet Guy Doug said. "He's now scored a touchdown in four straight games, despite not being 100% healthy at times. But he'll now have an ideal matchup against the Cowboys' Swiss cheese defense. Dallas has allowed a league-high 16 running back touchdowns, including at least one in nine of 11 games. At plus odds, this feels like a steal, given that Saquon is back to his normal workload." Back Barkley at DraftKings here and claim $200 in bonus bets and free NBA League Pass after making a $5+ wager as a new user:

Chiefs (+3) vs. Bills

"Even with Kenneth Walker still sidelined, the Chiefs should have offensive success in Buffalo," Larry Hartstein said. "Emmett Johnson is excelling as a runner and receiver, and the addition of Josh Downs has helped energize this passing game. Patrick Mahomes has thrown 13 touchdowns and no interceptions in his last four games, with 117.9 as his lowest passer rating in that span. Buffalo's defense has shown substantial improvement, but the excitement has to be tempered with the fact that the Bills haven't played any good quarterbacks lately." Back the Chiefs at DraftKings here and claim $200 in bonus bets and free NBA League Pass after making a $5+ wager as a new user:

Want more NFL Thanksgiving picks for Thursday?

You've seen some of the model's and SportsLine team of experts' Thursday best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including NFL, NBA, college football, college basketball, NHL, and more, all from the SportsLine Projection Model, which has simulated every game 10,000 times.

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