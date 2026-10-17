The newest DraftKings promo code gives new users $200 in bonus bets and three months of free NBA League Pass after making a $5 bet, paid within 21 days. Saturday features a loaded Week 7 college football slate, including Indiana vs. Ohio State, Alabama vs. Tennessee, and Notre Dame vs. BYU. Notre Dame vs. BYU is a top-10 clash at 7:30 p.m. ET in Utah, and the SportsLine Projection Model is backing Under 46.5 total points as part of its Saturday college football best bets at DraftKings. SportsLine's team of experts has locked in top picks from all the best games on Saturday, including Emory Hunt locking in college football picks for Alabama vs. Tennessee and Florida State vs. Miami as part of his Saturday college football expert picks at DraftKings. Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $200 in bonus bets + free NBA League Pass after making a $5 wager:

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SportsLine's model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. It enters Week 6 on a 48-40 run on all top-rated college football picks at betting sites, returning more than $400 for $100 players. Anybody following its picks on college football betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Saturday best bets at DraftKings

Alabama (-7.5) vs. Tennessee

Miami (-20.5) vs. Florida State

Notre Dame vs. BYU: Under 46.5 total points

Combining the three picks into a Saturday parlay betting pick at DraftKings would result in a payout of +590 (risk $100 to profit $590, odds subject to change). Claim $200 in bonus bets + three months of free NBA League Pass after your first $5 wager at DraftKings here:

Alabama (-7.5) vs. Tennessee

"I don't look at Alabama's loss to Georgia last week as a negative, but instead a sign of a team that's as worthy of being ranked in the Top 5," SportsLine expert Emory Hunt said. "With the QB position influx for Tennessee, I expect them to struggle consistently throughout the game vs. the Crimson Tide defense." Back Alabama at DraftKings here and claim $200 in bonus bets and free NBA League Pass after making a $5+ wager as a new user:

Miami (-20.5) vs. Florida State

"It has been an unfortunate time in Florida State football, as the Seminoles no longer pose the threat they did in the past," Hunt said. "Right now it is the Hurricanes' time to dominate the Sunshine State. Armed with a potential first-round pick at QB and a Heisman candidate at WR, look for the Canes to put the Noles out of their misery en route to a cover." Back Miami at DraftKings here and claim $200 in bonus bets + free NBA League Pass after making a $5+ wager as a new user:

Notre Dame vs. BYU: Under 46.5 total points

Notre Dame has the No. 2 scoring offense at 44 points per game, however, this figures to be its toughest test yet. BYU ranks ninth in scoring defense, allowing 15 points per game. The Fighting Irish also have the No. 2 scoring defense with 11 ppg allowed. Three of BYU's last four games went Under this total, and also finished Under the pregame over/under. The model projects the Under to hit in 61.4% of simulations. Back Notre Dame at DraftKings here and claim $200 in bonus bets and free NBA League Pass after making a $5+ wager as a new user:

Want more college football picks for Saturday?

You've seen some of the model's and SportsLine team of experts' Saturday best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including NFL, MLB, college football, NHL, and more, all from the SportsLine Projection Model, which has simulated every game 10,000 times.

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