The newest DraftKings promo code gives new users $200 in bonus bets and three free months of NBA League Pass after making a $5 bet, paid within 21 days. The Week 12 NFL schedule kicks off Wednesday with a standalone contest on Thanksgiving Eve 2026 between the Packers and Rams. Both teams enter at 6-4. SportsLine expert Micah Roberts is backing the Packers to cover as 2.5-point underdogs as part of his NFL best bets at DraftKings. The SportsLine team of experts has locked in multiple player prop betting picks on Rams vs. Packers at 8 p.m. ET, including Sia Nejad taking Jordan Love Over 1.5 passing touchdowns and Brad Thomas locking Rams vs. Packers picks involving Matthew Stafford. Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, which gives new users $200 in bonus bets + 3 free months of NBA League Pass after making a $5 wager:

Check out our DraftKings promo code review for full details about one of our best sports betting apps.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $5,000 for $100 players on betting sites on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model entered Week 12 of the 2026 NFL season on a 68-53 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its picks at NFL betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Packers vs. Rams best bets at DraftKings

Packers (+2.5)

Jordan Love, Packers, Over 1.5 passing touchdowns

Matthew Stafford, Rams, Under 233.5 passing yards

Combining these three picks into a Wednesday same-game parlay betting pick at DraftKings would result in a payout of +445 (risk $100 to profit $445, odds subject to change). Claim $200 in bonus bets + three months of free NBA League Pass after your first $5 wager at DraftKings here:

Packers (+2.5)

"We get some Wednesday night football for the first time on Thanksgiving Eve," Micah Roberts said. "We're looking at a bunch of Packers fans showing up in LA to make it a split crowd for this game. The Rams will be without their top two receivers, which I feel is basically the engine of the entire team. The Rams will have to be a run-oriented team with Blake Corum and Kyren Williams, but Matt Stafford will not be the weapon he usually is without his two star receivers. The Packers are the worst running team in the NFL, averaging 67 yards per game, but Jordan Love and his two star receivers make the difference. The Packers have won and covered the last five meetings with the Rams." Back the Packers at DraftKings here and claim $200 in bonus bets and free NBA League Pass after making a $5+ wager as a new user:

Jordan Love, Packers, Over 1.5 passing touchdowns



"The Packers are coming off a bad offensive effort against the Vikings and now get another tough pass defense on the road versus the Rams, but things aren't as daunting as they seem," Sia Nejad said. "First, it should be noted that Love is expected to pass for 270+ and with that type of yardage we can expect plenty of passing touchdown opportunity. More importantly, while the Rams' pass rush and overall defense are very talented, they haven't faced many QBs like Jordan Love lately (over the last five games they've faced Brissett, Beck, Herbert, JD5 and Kirk Cousins). Jordan Love will create enough opportunity with his talented crew of pass catchers to get to two touchdown passes." Back Jordan Love at DraftKings here and claim $200 in bonus bets and free NBA League Pass after making a $5+ wager as a new user:

Matthew Stafford, Rams, Under 233.5 passing yards

"Matthew Stafford is without his top two receivers, Puka Nacua and Davante Adams, and faces a Packers defense that ranks eighth in EPA per pass allowed, fifth in explosive play rate allowed, and 10th in opponent completion percentage (61.5%)," Brad Thomas said. "The Rams rank sixth in EPA per rush, while their defense ranks second in EPA per play allowed. Los Angeles should be able to lean on its rushing attack without needing significant passing volume from Stafford. With a depleted receiving corps against a defense that limits explosive plays, I like his passing under." Back this player prop at DraftKings here and claim $200 in bonus bets and free NBA League Pass after making a $5+ wager as a new user:

Want more Rams vs. Packers picks for Wednesday?

You've seen some of the model's and SportsLine team of experts' Wednesday best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including NFL, NBA, college football, college basketball, NHL, and more, all from the SportsLine Projection Model, which has simulated every game 10,000 times.

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