The newest DraftKings promo code gives new users $200 in bonus bets and three free months of NBA League Pass after making a $5 bet, paid within 21 days. Rivalry Week Saturday is here as part of the Week 13 college football schedule, featuring top matchups like USC vs. UCLA (3:30 p.m. ET), Washington vs. Oregon (7:30 p.m. ET), and the latest Iron Bowl showcasing Alabama vs. Auburn (7:30 p.m. ET). The SportsLine team of experts has locked in their top college football picks, including Eric Cohen backing a pair of college football best bets in Washington to cover as 13.5-point underdogs and Auburn to cover as 14-point underdogs. Thomas Casale has locked in a pick on the Battle of L.A. with UCLA vs. USC as part of Rivalry Week best bets at DraftKings. Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, which gives new users $200 in bonus bets + 3 free months of NBA League Pass after making a $5 wager:

Check out our DraftKings promo code review for full details about one of our best sports betting apps.

SportsLine's model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times, seeking the best values for the spread, money line and over/under at betting sites.

Saturday best bets at DraftKings

USC (-4.5) vs. UCLA

Washington (+13.5) vs. Oregon

Auburn (+14) vs. Alabama

Combining these three picks into a Saturday parlay betting pick at DraftKings would result in a payout of +638 (risk $100 to profit $638, odds subject to change). Claim $200 in bonus bets + three months of free NBA League Pass after your first $5 wager at DraftKings here:

USC (-4.5) vs. UCLA

"UCLA is in a tough spot Saturday," SportsLine expert Thomas Casale said. "The Bruins are likely down to third-team quarterback Madden Iamaleava after Ty Dieffenbach suffered a hip injury last week versus Michigan. UCLA head coach Bob Chesney said Dieffenbach might play versus USC on Saturday, but the oddsmakers aren't buying it. Even if Dieffenbach plays, he won't be close to 100 percent. There is a scenario where UCLA's vaunted defense keeps this game close into the fourth quarter. However, if Dieffenbach is limited, 20 points should be more than enough for the Trojans to cover the spread." Back USC at DraftKings here and claim $200 in bonus bets and free NBA League Pass after making a $5+ wager as a new user:

Washington (+13.5) vs. Oregon

"Oregon's offense is rolling, having scored 31 or more points in four straight games," Eric Cohen said. "Meanwhile, Washington has only surrendered 31 or more points once this season. What will give in this Pacific Northwest rivalry? The Huskies are 4-0 ATS on the road this season, having won three games outright. They also enter having won four of their last five games. The Ducks just need a victory and minor help to advance to next week's Big Ten Championship Game. Style points won't matter in this one whatsoever. Jedd Fisch's team keeps it close but falls short. Oregon 27, Washington 20." Back Washington at DraftKings here and claim $200 in bonus bets and free NBA League Pass after making a $5+ wager as a new user:

Auburn (+14) vs. Alabama

"Outside of a disastrous performance at Ole Miss, Auburn has fared quite well against the SEC's elite on the road," Eric Cohen said. "A 10-point loss at Tennessee was nothing to be embarrassed about, and the Tigers own the best win of any team all season by winning at No. 1-ranked Georgia. Alex Golesh's team won't be intimidated on the road in Tuscaloosa. Since 2021, ranked Alabama teams have beaten unranked Auburn teams by only one score three times and by more than 14 points only once. Another one-possession game seems likely to me in this year's Iron Bowl, considering style points mean nothing for the Crimson Tide in the CFP committee's eyes. Alabama 30, Auburn 22." Back Auburn at DraftKings here and claim $200 in bonus bets and free NBA League Pass after making a $5+ wager as a new user:

Want more college football picks for Saturday?

You've seen some of the model's and SportsLine team of experts' Saturday best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including NFL, NBA, college football, college basketball, NHL, and more, all from the SportsLine Projection Model, which has simulated every game 10,000 times.

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

21+ (18+ in DC, NH, WY). DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.