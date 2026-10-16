The newest DraftKings promo code gives new users $200 in bonus bets and three months of free NBA League Pass after making a $5 bet, paid within 21 days. Friday features multiple college football games, including Washington vs. Purdue in Big Ten play at 8 p.m. ET, creating plenty of opportunities to take advantage of one of the top sportsbook promos. The SportsLine Projection Model is backing Washington to upset Purdue as part of its Friday college football best bets at DraftKings, and SportsLine expert Emory Hunt has locked in a pick on Memphis vs. Tulane in his college football expert picks. SportsLine expert R.J. White has locked in NFL picks on a Sunday Night Football matchup featuring Cowboys vs. Packers as part of his NFL best bets at DraftKings. Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $200 in bonus bets + free NBA League Pass after making a $5 wager:

Check out our DraftKings promo code review for full details about one of our best sports betting apps.

SportsLine's model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. It enters Week 6 on a 48-40 run on all top-rated college football picks at betting sites, returning more than $400 for $100 players. Anybody following its picks on college football betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Friday best bets at DraftKings

Memphis (-7) vs. Tulane

Washington (+142) to defeat Purdue

Packers (-1) vs. Cowboys

Combining the three picks into a Friday parlay betting pick at DraftKings would result in a payout of +822 (risk $100 to profit $822, odds subject to change). Claim $200 in bonus bets + three months of free NBA League Pass after your first $5 wager at DraftKings here:

Memphis (-7) vs. Tulane

"We know Memphis will be able to score and score frequently," SportsLine expert Emory Hunt said. "I'm more interested in their defensive approach to this Tulane matchup and how consistently they can get off the field on third downs. The Green Wave haven't been able to stack excellent offensive performances, which ends up putting their defense in a bind." Back Memphis at DraftKings here and claim $200 in bonus bets and free NBA League Pass after making a $5+ wager as a new user:

Washington (+142) to defeat Purdue

Washington returned 11 starters, including seven on offense, from last year's team that went 9-4 for its fourth straight season playing in a bowl game. The Huskies have lost three straight games, all in the Big Ten, however, two of those came against ranked teams. Although Purdue is 3-3 and 2-1 in the conference, the Boilermakers haven't been ranked all season. Purdue hasn't been ranked higher than No. 23 since 2005. Washington was the preseason No. 17 team in the nation. The model projects Washington to win in 55% of simulations, showcasing strong value at plus-money odds. Back Washington at DraftKings here and claim $200 in bonus bets + free NBA League Pass after making a $5+ wager as a new user:

Packers (-1) vs. Cowboys on Sunday Night Football

"The Cowboys are on extra rest coming off an embarrassing outright loss as huge favorites, and while this may be a good bounceback spot, I'm still going to back a team with a good offense at home against Dallas' terrible defense when I only have to lay a point," SportsLine expert R.J. White said. "Both teams played the Jalon Daniels Bucs in the last two weeks, with Green Bay winning on the road and Dallas losing at home. The Packers' offensive line seems to be coming together, helping the offense to its best game of the year last week, and the defense has allowed more than 300 yards just once. The Cowboys are just 7-12-1 ATS as road 'dogs outdoors since 2020 with only five outright wins in that stretch." Back the Packers at DraftKings here and claim $200 in bonus bets and free NBA League Pass after making a $5+ wager as a new user:

Want more NFL, college football picks for Friday?

You've seen some of the model's and SportsLine team of experts' Friday best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including NFL, MLB, college football, NHL, and more, all from the SportsLine Projection Model, which has simulated every game 10,000 times.

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