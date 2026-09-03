Week 1 of the college football season kicks off Thursday with an 11-game slate, the perfect chance to claim the latest DraftKings promo code, which gives new users $200 in bonus bets after making a $5 bet, paid within 21 days. Deion Sanders leads his Colorado team for its debut on the road against Georgia Tech, but SportsLine expert Micah Roberts is backing Georgia Tech to cover as 6.5-point favorites as part of his Thursday college football best bets at DraftKings. Georgia Tech's over/under for total team points at DraftKings is 28.5, while Colorado's is 21.5.

The SportsLine Projection Model has also found value in multiple games Thursday, including backing Rutgers to cover as 29.5-point favorites against UMass. SportsLine expert Emory Hunt has locked in a pick on Wake Forest vs. Akron for his Thursday college football best bets at DraftKings. Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $200 in bonus bets after making a $5 wager:

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The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. It is on a 32-19 run on top-rated CFB money-line picks on betting sites since the 2024 season, and it has been upgraded for the 2026 season to even better factor in the transfer portal. Anybody following its college football betting picks could have seen strong returns.

Thursday best bets at DraftKings Sportsbook

Rutgers (-29.5) vs. UMass (-108)

Akron (+27.5) vs. Wake Forest (-112)

Georgia Tech (-6.5) vs. Colorado (-112)

Combining the three picks into a Thursday parlay betting at DraftKings would result in a payout of +587 (risk $100 to profit $587, odds subject to change). Claim $200 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager at DraftKings here:

Rutgers (-29.5) vs. UMass (-108)



Rutgers turns to former Alabama recruit Dylan Lonergan, who started at Boston College last year, as its new QB1, and he'll have some proven playmakers around him. The Scarlet Knights return their leading wide receiver in KJ Duff (1,084 yards, 7 TDs) and leading rusher in Antwan Raymond (1,241 yards, 13 TDs). Rutgers had back-to-back winning seasons before going 5-7 last year. UMass is coming off an 0-12 season and has just eight wins over its last seven seasons. UMass lost three of its four non-conference games by more than 30 points last season, and that's a trend the model projects to continue, with Rutgers covering in 67% of simulations. Bet Rutgers at DraftKings here and claim $200 in bonus bets after making a $5+ wager as a new user:

Akron (+27.5) vs. Wake Forest (-112)

"This matchup will be an experience vs experience type of game," SportsLine expert Emory Hunt said. "Akron's offense has a ton of experience, as does the defense of Wake Forest. Because of the pace of play factor and both teams' ability to run the football. I expect this game to be a lower-scoring, tightly contested contest." Bet on Akron at DraftKings here and claim $200 in bonus bets after making a $5+ wager as a new user:

Georgia Tech (-6.5) vs. Colorado (-112)

"Haynes King graduated from Georgia Tech after three years as the starting quarterback, and replacing him will be Alberto Mendoza, the brother of the 2025 Heisman winner," SportsLine expert Micah Roberts said. "Georgia Tech head coach Brent Key wants to run the ball, and Tech has the horses to pound it on the ground with Justice Haynes and Malaki Horsley. The real reason for betting on Georgia Tech in this game is the lack of interest I saw from Coach Deion Sanders last year. He's trying to do the same thing this year as he did with his QB son two years ago, with freshman starter Julian Lewis. Colorado went 3-9 last year and 1-8 in the Big 12, with no starters returning on defense this year. Georgia Tech wins." Bet Georgia Tech at DraftKings here and claim $200 in bonus bets after making a $5+ wager as a new user:

Want more college football picks for Thursday?

You've seen some of the model's and SportsLine team of experts' Thursday best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including NFL, MLB, college football, and more, all from the SportsLine Projection Model, which has simulated every game 10,000 times.

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