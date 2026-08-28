The bulk of the Week 3 NFL preseason schedule takes place today with a 10-game slate, giving football fans plenty of options to claim the latest DraftKings promo code, which gives new users $200 in bonus bets after making a $5+ bet, paid within 21 days. Friday NFL preseason games include Giants vs. Jets, Chiefs vs. Seahawks and Falcons vs. Dolphins. SportsLine expert Matt Severance has included several of these contests in his Friday NFL best bets at DraftKings. Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $200 in bonus bets after making a $5 wager:

We are also one day away from the opening of the 2026 college football season, starting with an eight-game Week 0 slate on Saturday. The season begins with Bill Belichick on the sidelines for North Carolina vs. TCU from Dublin at noon ET. SportsLine expert Micah Roberts has locked in his college football picks for TCU vs. North Carolina as part of his college football best bets at DraftKings. Check out our DraftKings promo code review for full details about one of our best sports betting apps.

Friday best bets at DraftKings Sportsbook

Jets (+3) vs. Giants

Dolphins (+4.5) vs. Falcons

North Carolina vs. TCU: Under 46.5 total points (Saturday, noon ET)

Combining the three picks into a Friday parlay betting at DraftKings would result in a payout of +621 (risk $100 to profit $621, odds subject to change). Claim $200 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager at DraftKings here:

Jets (+3) vs. Giants



"If there is one preseason game that moderately matters annually, it's Giants vs. Jets," SportsLine expert Matt Severance said. "Both are 1-1 this preseason. The Jets had won four straight games in the series until a 31-12 "road" loss last year — Gang Green is the designated home team this time. No word on starters on either side, but I often prefer a quarterback competition when backing a team in the preseason. Geno Smith is the unquestioned Jets starter, but the battle for No. 2 is between Brady Cook and rookie Cade Klubnik — Klubnik clearly is in the lead as the former Clemson star has looked excellent. Again, I'm not sure why the "home" team is getting more than a field goal if any points." Bet the Jets at DraftKings here and claim $200 in bonus bets after making a $5+ wager as a new user:

Dolphins (+4.5) vs. Falcons

"This might be the last game the sorry Dolphins have a chance to actually win for quite a while looking at their early regular-season slate," Severance said. "No doubt the Fins have looked terrible so far in blowout losses to the Commanders and Giants. Wouldn't first-year head coach Jeff Hafley want to enter the season with a modicum of momentum? It's a homecoming for Tua Tagovailoa as he will start under center for the Falcons while being paid about $1.5 million this season by them and $52.5 million by his former Fins team. Michael Penix, meanwhile, will not play. Atlanta has just one preseason win in the past 10, although it was last week." Bet the Dolphins at DraftKings here and claim $200 in bonus bets after making a $5+ wager as a new user:

UNC vs. TCU: Under 46.5 total points (Saturday)

"Wisconsin transfer Billy Edwards Jr was named the starter in Bobby Petrino's new UNC offense, and all I ask of the senior is that he works on not turning the ball over," SportsLine expert Micah Roberts said. "It may sound like a simple task, but the QB position at North Carolina turned the ball over too much last season. If they actually score on offense, that will be a bonus, and Bill Belichick's defense will handle the rest. The defense isn't the problem; it should be the star of the team. They just need the offense to stay patient and, once in a while, make some noise with a couple of scores. I'm betting Belichick slows the game down in Ireland and stays close with the chance to win." Bet the Under at DraftKings here and claim $200 in bonus bets after making a $5+ wager as a new user:

Want more NFL and college football picks for Friday?

You've seen some of the model's and SportsLine team of experts' Friday best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including NFL, MLB, college football, and more, all from the SportsLine Projection Model, which has simulated every game 10,000 times.

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