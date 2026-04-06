Monday features multiple NBA games with postseason seeding implications, as well as an early World Series rematch in Dodgers vs. Blue Jays, providing top online sports betting options to claim the current DraftKings promo code, which gives new users $200 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins. The surging Atlanta Hawks will host the New York Knicks. With the Hawks winning four straight and eight of their last 10 games, SportsLine expert Larry Hartstein is backing the Hawks to cover as 1.5-point favorites as a part of his Monday NBA best bets at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Meanwhile, the SportsLine Projection Model sees one of the best values on the entire Monday MLB slate coming from the Dodgers vs. Blue Jays' World Series rematch. The model is backing Over 9 total runs scored for Monday MLB best bets at DraftKings. The model is also backing the Detroit Pistons to cover as 1.5-point favorites against the Orlando Magic. Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $200 in bonus bets instantly with a $5 wager:

Check out our DraftKings promo code review for full details.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It was a profitable 35-29 on top-rated MLB money-line picks last season. It also excelled at making home run prop picks in 2025, returning nearly 30 units of profit. Anybody following its MLB betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Monday best bets at DraftKings Sportsbook

Hawks (-1.5) vs. Knicks (-110)

Pistons (-1.5) vs. Magic (-112)

Dodgers vs. Blue Jays: Over 9 total runs (-105)

Combining the three picks into a Monday parlay at DraftKings would result in a payout of +606 (risk $100 to win $606, odds subject to change). Claim $200 in bonus bets instantly with a $5 wager at DraftKings here:

Hawks (-1.5) vs. Knicks (-110)

"Atlanta has won 13 straight home games and is 18-2 straight up in its last 20 games overall, with 16 of those wins by double digits," SportsLine expert Larry Hartstein noted. "The Knicks have lost their last five games to teams above .500, and New York is just 21-19 straight up on the road. Both teams are healthy. But the Hawks arguably have more to play for as they try to avoid the play-in tournament. You could argue the Knicks, currently the No. 3 seed, would benefit from dropping to the fourth seed so they could avoid Boston in the conference semis. Not that New York won't go all-out, but we've already heard Mike Brown say he wants to keep some wrinkles hidden from potential playoff opponents. Red-hot Atlanta is among them." Back the Hawks to cover at DraftKings here, and claim $200 in bonus bets instantly as a new user:

Pistons (-1.5) vs. Magic (-112)

Anyone who thought the Pistons' success was solely a result of Cade Cunningham has been proven wrong over Detroit's recent run without their star point guard. The Pistons have won three straight and are 8-2 over 10 games with Cunningham (lung) out. Cunningham is doubtful for Monday. They've won three straight against teams likely to be in the playoffs, with a fourth contest against a playoff-caliber team ahead in the Magic. The model projects the Pistons' winning ways to continue on Monday, with Detroit covering in 56% of simulations. Back the Pistons to cover at DraftKings here, and claim $200 in bonus bets instantly as a new user:

Dodgers vs. Blue Jays: Over 9 total runs (-105)

It's rare to see a World Series rematch in April, but given more interleague play now than ever, MLB fans are being treated to that early this season. And the model projects an offensive outburst in this matchup of two of the top three offenses in baseball last season. Neither team is sending ace-quality pitching to the mound, with the Blue Jays starting 41-year-old Max Scherzer, who had a 5.19 ERA last season. The Dodgers are starting 25-year-old Justin Wrobleski, who allowed three runs in four innings in his first start this season against Cleveland. Both teams are filled with offensive firepower, leading the model to project the Over to hit in 71.5% of simulations. Back the Over to cover at DraftKings here, and claim $200 in bonus bets instantly as a new user:

Want more NBA and MLB picks on Monday?

You've seen some of the model's Monday best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including the NBA, MLB, NHL, and more, all from the model that's simulated every game 10,000 times.