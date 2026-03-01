Sunday features several pivotal matchups on the hardwood, an ideal time to hop on the current DraftKings promo code, which gives new users $200 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins. There's also Sunday Night Basketball between the 76ers and Celtics (-9.5) at 8 p.m. ET.

The SportsLine projection model likes the Hoosiers to cover against Michigan State as one of its college basketball picks, while it's firmly on one side of the total in Celtics vs. 76ers with its NBA best bets. It backs Over 221.5 points, with both teams eclipsing the total in their last contests. Additionally, one of SportsLine's top experts has locked in an NBA player prop in Grizzlies vs. Pacers at 5 p.m. ET.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model entered Week 19 on a sizzling 38-18 roll on top-rated NBA spread picks dating back to last season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Sunday best bets at DraftKings Sportsbook

Indiana (+3.5) vs. Michigan State

Grizzlies G Scotty Pippen Jr. Under 22.5 points + rebounds + assists vs. Pacers



Over 221.5 in Celtics vs. 76ers

Combining the three picks into a Saturday parlay at DraftKings would result in a payout of +563 (risk $100 to win $563, odds subject to change).

Indiana (+3.5) vs. Michigan State (-110)

The Spartans have struggled in the role as a road favorite this season as they visit Bloomington, Ind., on Sunday afternoon. Michigan State has failed to cover in three straight when giving points in away arenas, and they outright lost in two of those. Indiana has won four of the last five meetings with Michigan State at home, and the Hoosiers have a two-day rest advantage from having last played on Tuesday, compared to Thursday for MSU. The model projects the Hoosiers to cover in almost 60% of simulations.

Scotty Pippen Jr. Under 22.5 points + rebounds + assists (-122)

"The Grizzlies are in in full tank mode as they look to position themselves for the future. Scottie Pippen Jr. is currently their starting PG, however he's on a strict minutes cap as a result of coming back from an injury," said SportsLine expert Alex 'PropStarz' Selesnick. "Considering he's unlikely to see more than 24 minutes, this is a super lofty combo line for a player that typically doesn't shoot a ton."

Over 221.5 points in Celtics vs. 76ers (-110)

The O/U for this game has dropped 3 points since first opening, but the SportsLine model was still taking the Over even when it was at 224.5. Each of the last four Philadelphia games have surpassed the total, while Boston has gone over in back-to-back home games. The last three matchups between these squads at the TD Garden all saw at least 228 combined points scored, with them averaging 231 total points. That's just what the model projects to see in this game as the Over is eclipsed in 64% of simulations.

