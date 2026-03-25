The first pitch of the 2026 MLB season will be delivered tonight in Yankees vs. Giants from San Francisco at 8:05 p.m. ET, and baseball fans can finally claim the newest DraftKings promo code, which gives new users $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager. Wednesday isn't baseball only, though, as the NBA has a 12-game slate, including Thunder vs. Celtics in Boston. The SportsLine Projection Model is siding with the Celtics to protect homecourt and cover as 2.5-point underdogs in the latest Wednesday NBA bets at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Celtics are 4-1 in their last five games in Boston.

The model is also backing the Detroit Pistons to cover as 2.5-point favorites against the Atlanta Hawks for its Wednesday NBA bets. Also, one of SportsLine's top experts has locked in his MLB pick for Yankees vs. Giants on MLB Opening Night. Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $200 in bonus bets instantly with a $5 wager:

Check out our DraftKings promo code review for full details.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model entered Week 23 on a sizzling 44-20 roll on top-rated NBA spread picks dating back to last season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Wednesday best bets at DraftKings Sportsbook

Pistons (-2.5) vs. Hawks (-112)

Celtics (+2.5) vs. Thunder (-105)

Yankees (-126) to defeat the Giants

Combining the three picks into a Wednesday parlay at DraftKings would result in a payout of +562 (risk $100 to win $562, odds subject to change). Claim $200 in bonus bets instantly with a $5 wager at DraftKings here:

Pistons (-2.5) vs. Hawks (-112)

Although missing Cade Cunningham (collapsed lung) is a significant injury to the Pistons' lineup, they've continued to win in his absence. The Pistons are 4-0 since Cunningham's collapsed lung, including ending the Lakers' nine-game winning streak with a 113-110 win on Monday. Guard Daniss Jenkins scored 30 points against the Lakers after 22 points against the Warriors on Friday as he's taken on a significantly larger role without Cunningham. Center Jalen Duran is averaging 25.8 points per game with three double-doubles over his last four games. The Hawks are also playing well, winning 13 of their last 14 games, but after ending the Lakers' streak on Monday, the model likes the chances of the Pistons, who have 12 more wins than the Hawks this season, slowing down another team's red-hot stretch. Back the Pistons to cover at DraftKings here, and claim $200 in bonus bets instantly as a new user:

Celtics (+2.5) vs. Thunder (-105)

The Celtics have won four of their last five games, and anyone concerned that Jayson Tatum's return would diminish Jaylen Brown's role certainly doesn't need to be worried. Brown is averaging 33 points over his last four games, raising his season average to 28.5 points per game, which is fifth in the league. Tatum is averaging 19.1 points in his eight games back, and Boston is 6-2 with him on the floor. The Celtics (47-24) play the NBA-leading Thunder, who have won 12 straight games to improve to 57-15. The Celtics have won three of their last four meetings in Boston, though. Although it hasn't happened often, the Celtics are 12-7 against the spread as an underdog this season, and the model likes that to continue with the Celtics covering in 55% of simulations. Back the Celtics to cover at DraftKings here, and claim $200 in bonus bets instantly as a new user:

Yankees (-126) to defeat the Giants

"Max Fried and Logan Webb both had shaky outings to end the spring, but at least Fried battled through five innings despite issuing four walks," SportsLine expert Angelo Magliocca said. "Logan Webb was pulled at 4.1 innings after allowing eight hits and six runs. Spring stats are meaningless, so we'll see how they pitch tonight, but the Yankees have a much stronger bullpen to back Fried up, and an offense that ranks better than the Giants as well." Back the Yankees to win at DraftKings here, and claim your $200 in bonus bets as a new user:

Want more NBA, MLB picks on Wednesday?

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