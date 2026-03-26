Thursday features the traditional feel of MLB Opening Day, with 11 games and first pitches spanning from 1:15 p.m. ET to 10:10 p.m. ET, providing plenty of chances for MLB fans to take advantage of the latest DraftKings promo code, which gives new users $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager. The two-time defending World Champion Los Angeles Dodgers open at home against the Arizona Diamondbacks at 8:30 p.m. ET, and although the Dodgers return a loaded lineup, the SportsLine Projection Model is backing the Diamondbacks to cover the 1.5-run run line at +109 odds for its Thursday MLB best bets at DraftKings.

Thursday also features a three-game NBA slate, and both the model and a top SportsLine expert have locked in NBA best bets. The model is backing the New York Knicks to defeat the Charlotte Hornets at +105 odds, while SportsLine's Larry Hartstein is picking Magic star Paolo Banchero to score Over 25.5 points for Thursday NBA best bets. Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $200 in bonus bets instantly with a $5 wager:

Check out our DraftKings promo code review for full details.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model entered Week 23 on a sizzling 44-20 roll on top-rated NBA spread picks dating back to last season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Thursday best bets at DraftKings Sportsbook

Diamondbacks (+1.5) vs. Dodgers (+109)

Knicks to defeat the Hornets (+105)

Paolo Banchero, Magic, Over 25.5 total points (-112)

Combining the three picks into a Thursday parlay at DraftKings would result in a payout of +743 (risk $100 to win $743, odds subject to change). Claim $200 in bonus bets instantly with a $5 wager at DraftKings here:

Diamondbacks (+1.5) vs. Dodgers (+109)

Opening Day means both teams sending their aces to the mound, and for the Diamondbacks, that's a pitcher who shut down the Dodgers the last time they played. The Diamondbacks are starting Zac Gallen, who tossed six shutout innings in a 3-0 Arizona victory in August against the Dodgers in his last start against them last season. Gallen pitched well over the end of last season with a 3.32 ERA over 11 starts in August and September. The model projects the Diamondbacks to remain competitive with the high-powered Dodgers, with Arizona covering in 56% of simulations, showcasing nice value at plus-money odds. Back the Diamondbacks to cover at DraftKings here, and claim $200 in bonus bets instantly as a new user:

Knicks to defeat the Hornets (+105)

The Knicks and Hornets feature two of the hottest teams in the NBA going head-to-head, with the Knicks winning seven straight and the Hornets going 6-1 over their last seven games. The Hornets are home, one of the main reasons why they are favored, but the Knicks are 20-16 on the road this season, including winning three straight away. Despite the Hornets' late-season surge up the standings, the Knicks (48-25) still have a 10-win advantage over Charlotte (38-34). New York's entire starting five is off the injury report, and the model projects the Knicks to win in 52% of simulations, showcasing value at plus-money odds. Back the Knicks to win at DraftKings here, and claim $200 in bonus bets instantly as a new user:

Paolo Banchero, Magic, Over 25.5 total points (-112)

"The Magic are desperate to end their six-game skid, and they couldn't have picked a better opponent," SportsLine expert Larry Hartstein said. "The Kings have allowed 122-plus points in four straight games and, for the season, they give up the fifth-most points in the paint. It sets up well for another big game from Paolo Banchero. He has scored 75 points in the past two games, and he tallied 30 in his lone previous meeting with Sacramento this season. With Anthony Black and Franz Wagner still out and Jalen Suggs questionable with an illness, look for Banchero to carry the load yet again." Back this NBA player prop at DraftKings here, and claim $200 in bonus bets instantly as a new user:

Want more NBA, MLB picks on Thursday?

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