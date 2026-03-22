The NBA season is winding down but right now with the latest DraftKings promo code, you can still get $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager as a new user. On Sunday, the SportsLine Projection Model is targeting Knicks vs. Wizards, Celtics vs. Timberwolves and Suns vs. Raptors as its top NBA picks, and you can use this promo to play along and boost your bankroll. Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $200 in bonus bets instantly with a $5 wager:

Check out our DraftKings promo code review for full details.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model entered Week 22 on a sizzling 42-20 roll on top-rated NBA spread picks dating back to last season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Sunday best bets at DraftKings Sportsbook

Knicks -19.5 vs. Wizards (-115)

Celtics vs. Timberwolves: Over 219.5 points (-115)

Raptors -2.5 vs. Suns (-112)

Combining the three picks into a Sunday parlay at DraftKings would result in a payout of +561 (risk $100 to win $561, odds subject to change). Bet it at DraftKings here:

Knicks -19.5 vs. Wizards (-115)

The Wizards are on a 15-game losing streak and have the second-worst record in basketball entering Sunday's play. They'll hope to regroup next season with Trae Young, Anthony Davis and a talented young core, but they're in a clear race to the bottom the rest of this season. Meanwhile, the Knicks have won five in a row and are breathing down Boston's neck for the No. 2 seed in the East. Josh Hart (knee) is questionable, but the model still likes New York to cover in 67% of simulations. Back the Knicks at DraftKings here, and claim $200 in bonus bets instantly as a new user:

Celtics vs. Timberwolves: Over 219.5 points (-115)

Both teams have title aspirations, with Boston sitting second in the East and Minnesota sitting sixth in the West after making a Western Conference finals appearance from the same position a season ago. They've combined for at least 230 points in each of their last two meetings, including a 119-115 win for the Timberwolves in Minnesota on Nov. 29 of last year. The model predicts that the Over hits in 68% of simulations. Back the Over at DraftKings here, and claim $200 in bonus bets instantly as a new user:

Raptors -2.5 vs. Suns (-112)

It's starting to look more and more like Phoenix won't be able to crawl out of the NBA play-in tournament hole they find themselves in. Meanwhile, Toronto is scratching and clawing to remain in the top six in the East, giving the Raptors a slight motivation edge late in the season. They're also considerably healthier at the moment, with six Suns listed as out for Sunday's matchup and the Raptors potentially getting one of their two players on the injury report tonight. The model predicts that Toronto covers the spread in 56% of simulations. Bet on Toronto at DraftKings here, and claim your $200 in bonus bets as a new user:

Want more NBA picks on Sunday?

You've seen some of the model's Sunday best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including the NBA, NHL, and more, all from the model that's simulated every game 10,000 times.