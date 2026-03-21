The latest DraftKings promo code gives new users $200 in bonus bets instantly with a $5 wager. Saturday features a jam-packed 10-game NBA slate, including the red-hot Los Angeles Lakers in action once again. The Lakers have won eight straight games heading into their road matchup against the Orlando Magic at 7 p.m. ET, and the SportsLine Projection model expects the Lakers' winning ways to continue, backing them to cover as 3.5-point favorites for its NBA best bets at DraftKings Sportsbook.

The model also projects the Dallas Mavericks to cover as 7.5-point underdogs against the Los Angeles Clippers. Also, one of SportsLine's top MMA experts has locked in a pick in the main event between Movsar Evloev and Lerone Murphy at UFC Fight Night. Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $200 in bonus bets instantly with a $5 wager:

Check out our DraftKings promo code review for full details.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model entered Week 22 on a sizzling 42-20 roll on top-rated NBA spread picks dating back to last season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Saturday best bets at DraftKings Sportsbook

Lakers -3.5 vs. Magic (-108)

Mavericks +7.5 vs. Clippers (-115)

Baylor Scheierman, Celtics, Over 4.5 rebounds (-121)

Combining the three picks into a Saturday parlay at DraftKings would result in a payout of +512 (risk $100 to win $512, odds subject to change). Bet it at DraftKings here:

Lakers -3.5 vs. Magic (-108)

The Lakers have won eight straight games, with each of the last three coming on the road. The Lakers defeated the Heat, 134-126, on Thursday, so there's no long travel to worry about entering this Orlando contest. Luka Doncic scored 60 points against the Heat on Thursday, raising his NBA-leading average to 33.4 points per game and scoring more than 35 points in three straight games. Doncic is averaging 43.4 ppg over his last five games. Meanwhile, the Magic have lost three straight games and are coming off a 130-111 loss to the Hornets on Thursday. The model projects the Lakers to cover in 63% of simulations. Back the Lakers at DraftKings here, and claim $200 in bonus bets instantly as a new user:

Mavericks +7.5 vs. Clippers (-115)

The Mavericks (23-47) are one of the worst teams in the NBA and are 2-11 over their last 13 games. However, the Clippers are currently in a tailspin as well, losing four straight games. Kawhi Leonard is questionable with an ankle injury for the Clippers, and he's missed two of their last three games with the injury. Cooper Flagg, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, is improving as the season goes along for Dallas, scoring more than 20 points in three of his last four games and averaging 20.1 ppg this season. The Mavericks are home, and they are 13-9 against the spread as a home underdog this season. The model projects Dallas to cover in 64% of simulations. Back the Mavericks at DraftKings here, and claim $200 in bonus bets instantly as a new user:

Movsar Evloev def. Lerone Murphy (-250)

"The 19-0 Evloev has proven to be a matchup nightmare, defeating elite grapplers such as Diego Lopes and Aljamain Sterling, and veteran strikers Dan Ige and Arnold Allen," SportsLine MMA expert Daniel Vithlani said. "He hasn't fought for 16 months and dealt with a nasty virus that kept him out of a fight last July, but looks to be healthy and in great shape again. Evloev is a relentless wrestler who chains together his attempts and flows through positions on the mat. The threat of his grappling also makes him a dangerous striker, with his heavy right hand over the top and kicks to the body. Murphy's movement, counterstriking and power should make this a close fight, but I don't see him avoiding the ground. Murphy has been in some close fights with grapplers. Over the course of five rounds, I favor Evloev's work rate and takedowns." Bet on UFC Fight Night at DraftKings here, and claim your $200 in bonus bets as a new user:

Want more NBA picks on Saturday?

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