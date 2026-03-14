Some of the biggest college basketball conferences in the nation crown tournament champions tonight, providing exciting contests to capitalize on the all-new DraftKings promo code, which gives new users $200 in bonus bets instantly after placing a $5 bet. St. John's and UConn meet for a rubber match after splitting their regular-season matchups, this time with a Big East Tournament championship at stake, and the SportsLine Projection Model is backing the Huskies to cover as 3.5-point favorites for one of its Saturday best bets at DraftKings Sportsbook. The model also projects value in backing the Houston Cougars to upset the Arizona Wildcats at +130 odds in the Big 12 Tournament title game at 6 p.m. ET.

The model has also locked in a pick for Lakers vs. Nuggets, seeing value in the Lakers pulling off the upset at +130 odds for Saturday NBA best bets. The Lakers have won four straight and seven of their last eight games. Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $200 in bonus bets instantly with a $5 wager:

Check out our DraftKings promo code review for full details.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model entered Week 21 on a sizzling 42-19 roll on top-rated NBA spread picks dating back to last season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Saturday best bets at DraftKings Sportsbook

Houston to defeat Arizona (+130)

UConn (-3.5) vs. St. John's (-102)

Lakers to defeat Nuggets (+130)

Combining the three picks into a Saturday parlay at DraftKings would result in a payout of +932 (risk $100 to win $932, odds subject to change). Bet it at DraftKings here:

Houston to defeat Arizona (+130)

Arizona defeated Houston, 73-66, in their one regular-season meeting this season, but that was on Arizona's home floor. This time, they'll meet at a neutral site at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City. Houston defeated Arizona, 72-64, in last year's Big 12 championship game. Once again, Houston has one of the top defenses in the nation, ranking second in scoring defense at 62.4 points per game allowed. Opponents are shooting just 39.8% from the field against the Cougars, which ranks 11th in the nation. The model projects Houston to win in 57% of simulations, showcasing strong value at +130 odds. Back Houston to win at DraftKings here:

UConn (-3.5) vs. St. John's (-102)

UConn had no issues with St. John's in their last matchup, winning 72-40 on Feb. 25, but that game came on their home floor as opposed to Saturday's matchup being at Madison Square Garden. St. John's defeated UConn, 81-72, at MSG on Feb. 6, but the Huskies are 7-2 over nine games since then. UConn held Georgetown to just 51 points in a 67-51 win in the semifinals on Friday, and the Huskies have the No. 7 scoring defense at 64.9 ppg allowed this season. The model projects UConn to cover in 65% of simulations. Back UConn to cover at DraftKings here:

Lakers to defeat Nuggets (+130)

The Lakers are playing some of their best basketball of the season, winning four straight and seven of their last eight games entering a home game against the Nuggets on Saturday. The Lakers and Nuggets split their first two games of the season, but both contests were in Denver. The Lakers are 22-12 at home this season, including winning six straight at home. Luka Doncic is coming off a 51-point performance in the Lakers' 142-130 win over the Bulls on Thursday, and he's scored more than 30 points in four straight games. The model projects the Lakers to win in 49% of simulations, which creates upset value at +130 odds. Back the Lakers to win at DraftKings here:

Want more NBA and college basketball picks on Saturday?

You've seen some of the model's Saturday best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including the NBA, college basketball, NHL, and more, all from the model that's simulated every game 10,000 times.