The Detroit Pistons host the Los Angeles Lakers for one of the top NBA matchups on Monday, creating an elite contest to take advantage of the latest DraftKings promo code, which gives new users $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager. Even without Cade Cunningham (collapsed lung) and with Luka Doncic now eligible to play after having his 16th technical foul rescinded, the SportsLine Projection Model has faith in the Pistons to knock off the Lakers at home, backing the Pistons as +102 underdogs as one of its Monday NBA best bets at DraftKings. The Pistons are 2-0 in their two games with Cunningham out, and have five more wins than the Lakers this season.

The model is also backing the Oklahoma City Thunder to cover as 16.5-point favorites against the Philadelphia 76ers for Monday NBA bets. Also, one of SportsLine's top NBA player prop experts has locked in a pick on Spurs vs. Heat. Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $200 in bonus bets instantly with a $5 wager:

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The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model entered Week 23 on a sizzling 44-20 roll on top-rated NBA spread picks dating back to last season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Monday best bets at DraftKings Sportsbook

Pistons (+102) to defeat the Lakers

Thunder (-16.5) vs. 76ers (-105)

De'Aaron Fox, Spurs, Over 17.5 points (-122)

Combining the three picks into a Monday parlay at DraftKings would result in a payout of +618 (risk $100 to win $618, odds subject to change). Bet it at DraftKings here:

Pistons (+102) to defeat the Lakers

The Pistons were dealt a tough blow with Cade Cunningham's collapsed lung, but they've continued to play well without him, winning each of their first two games with the star point guard out. Detroit is coming off a 115-101 win over the Warriors on Friday, improving to 26-8 at home and 51-19 overall this season. Yes, the Lakers are playing great basketball on a nine-game winning streak, led by Luka Doncic, averaging 43.4 points per game over his last three games, but the Pistons are just one of three teams with at least 50 wins this season. The Pistons have the No. 3 scoring defense at 109.5 ppg allowed, and that will continue to be a strength even with Cunningham out. The model projects the Pistons to win in 61% of simulations, showcasing strong value at plus-money odds. Back the Pistons to win at DraftKings here, and claim $200 in bonus bets instantly as a new user:

Thunder (-16.5) vs. 76ers (-105)

The 76ers remain without their stars with Joel Embiid (oblique) and Tyrese Maxey (finger) out, and although they've won two straight, the Thunder are a significant upgrade in competition over games against the Jazz and Kings. The 76ers are 0-6 against their last six games against teams with winning records, losing by an average of 21.5 points in those six contests. Meanwhile, the Thunder are better than any team they've played over that span, entering with an NBA-best 56-15 record. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is coming off his second 40-point game over his last three contests, and the Thunder are expected to receive a lift with Jalen Williams, the team's second-leading scorer last season, expected to return after playing just 26 games this year. The model projects the Thunder to cover in 65% of simulations. Back the Thunder to cover at DraftKings here, and claim $200 in bonus bets instantly as a new user:

De'Aaron Fox, Spurs, Over 17.5 points (-122)

"This looks like a good spot to back De'Aaron Fox in a game with a 240-point total that projects to be competitive," SportsLine player prop expert Alex Selesnick, aka PropStarz, said. "Fox has been playing well recently and is looking more and more comfortable in his role as the team's closer and primary scorer in crunch time. I also like that both Stephon Castle and Devin Vassell are questionable, which could lead to a bump in usage if both players sit." Bet on this NBA player prop at DraftKings here, and claim your $200 in bonus bets as a new user:

Want more NBA picks on Monday?

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