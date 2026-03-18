LeBron James and Kevin Durant will meet for the second time in three days, providing another chance to claim the latest DraftKings promo code, which offers new users $200 in bonus bets instantly after their first $5 wager. The Lakers defeated the Rockets, 100-92, in Houston on Monday, but the SportsLine Projection Model doesn't expect the Rockets to drop back-to-back games at home, backing the Rockets to cover as 2.5-point favorites in its Wednesday NBA best bets at DraftKings. Houston is 23-9 at home this season.

Two of SportsLine's top experts have locked in NBA player props for Wednesday, one pick from Raptors vs. Bulls and another from Mavericks vs. Hawks. Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $200 in bonus bets instantly with a $5 wager:

Check out our DraftKings promo code review for full details.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model entered Week 22 on a sizzling 42-20 roll on top-rated NBA spread picks dating back to last season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Wednesday best bets at DraftKings Sportsbook

Scottie Barnes, Raptors, Over 29.5 points + rebounds + assists (-126)

Onyeka Okongwu, Hawks, Over 7.5 rebounds (-129)

Rockets (-2.5) vs. Lakers (-108)

Combining the three picks into a Wednesday parlay at DraftKings would result in a payout of +513 (risk $100 to win $513, odds subject to change). Bet it at DraftKings here:

Scottie Barnes, Raptors, Over 29.5 points + rebounds + assists (-126)

"This is a pretty significant discount on Scottie Barnes' combination line in what should be a pace-up environment against a Bulls team that has been extremely generous to opposing wings," SportsLine player props expert Alex Selesnick, AKA PropStarz, said. "Barnes has been in a relative slump by his standards, however, I was encouraged by his previous performance and this presents a nice buy low for him." Back this NBA player prop at DraftKings here:

Onyeka Okongwu, Hawks, Over 7.5 rebounds (-129)

"Onyeka Okongwu has cleared this rebounds line in 14 of 18 games as a starter, when facing a bottom 12 team in rebounds allowed," SportsLine player props expert Doug, AKA Prop Bet Guy, said. "The Mavericks are 27th in that department this season, and Okongwu cashed in on this same line against them just last week (nine rebounds). Look for the Hawks' big man to continue to hit the boards tonight. Back this NBA player prop at DraftKings here:

Rockets (-2.5) vs. Lakers (-108)

The Lakers are on a roll right now, winning six straight games, including a 100-92 victory in Houston on Monday. However, defeating any team twice over three days on their home court is a difficult task, especially one as strong as the Rockies. Houston is 41-26 overall, including 23-9 at home this season. Kevin Durant turned the ball over seven times and scored just 18 points on Monday. The model certainly doesn't expect that type of performance again on Wednesday from the future NBA Hall of Famer. The model projects the Rockets to cover in 59% of simulations. Back the Rockets to cover at DraftKings here:

Want more NBA picks on Wednesday?

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