Two of the NBA's all-time greats go head-to-head once again with LeBron James vs. Kevin Durant, a top contest for claiming the newest DraftKings promo code, which offers new users $200 in bonus bets instantly after their first $5 wager. Monday marks only their second meeting this season after the Rockets defeated the Lakers, 119-96, in Los Angeles on Christmas Day. The Rockets are home for this matchup, and the SportsLine Projection Model predicts that leads to another Houston win, backing the Rockets to cover as 2.5-point favorites for Monday NBA best bets at DraftKings Sportsbook.

A pair of SportsLine experts have also locked in NBA best picks for Monday, with one expert picking a side on Spurs vs. Clippers and another backing a player prop in Magic vs. Hawks. Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $200 in bonus bets instantly with a $5 wager:

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The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model entered Week 22 on a sizzling 42-20 roll on top-rated NBA spread picks dating back to last season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Monday best bets at DraftKings Sportsbook

Tristan da Silva, Orlando Magic, Over 17.5 points + rebounds (-112)

Rockets (-2.5) vs. Lakers (-110)

Spurs (-8.5) vs. Clippers (-115)

Combining the three picks into a Monday parlay at DraftKings would result in a payout of +575 (risk $100 to win $575, odds subject to change). Bet it at DraftKings here:

Tristan da Silva, Orlando Magic, Over 17.5 points + rebounds (-112)

"The books still seem to be undervaluing Tristan da Silva in his current role with the Magic," SportsLine player props expert Doug, AKA Prop Bet Guy, said. "The second-year pro is over this line in eight of his last 10 games, and five of six this season without both Franz Wagner and Anthony Black, who will remain out on Monday. The game against Atlanta should be uptempo, as the Hawks run at the second-fastest pace. da Silva registered 21 and 24 points plus rebounds against Atlanta in the beginning of the season with the Magic. Fully healthy, I like him to make it three for three against the Hawks tonight." Back this NBA player prop at DraftKings here:

Rockets (-2.5) vs. Lakers (-110)

Yes, the Lakers enter on a five-game winning streak, but all five of those games were played in Los Angeles, and they travel to Houston on Monday. The Lakers lost their most recent road contest (120-113 to the Nuggets on March 5), and they are 1-2 over their last three road games. They have also lost five straight on the road against teams currently with winning records, and the Rockets are 41-25 this season, just a half-game behind the Lakers (42-25). The Rockets are 23-8 overall at home this season, and with a smaller spread, the model projects the Rockets to cover in 59% of simulations. Back the Rockets to cover at DraftKings here:

Spurs (-8.5) vs. Clippers (-115)

"Kawhi Leonard rolled his ankle last time out and is doubtful," SportsLine expert Larry Hartstein noted. "The Spurs enter on a 17-2 straight-up heater. In that span, they have covered all but five times. Two of the non-covers were losses to the Nuggets and Knicks. Another was a 17-point win over Sacramento when San Antonio was laying 18.5. And another was a 116-112 home win over the Clippers, in which San Antonio erased a 25-point, second-half deficit. Leonard scored 30 in that defeat. The Spurs own the third-best ATS margin on the road (plus 4.0), behind only Charlotte and Boston." Back the Spurs to cover at DraftKings here:

Want more NBA picks on Monday?

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