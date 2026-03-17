The latest DraftKings promo code offers new users $200 in bonus bets instantly after their first $5 wager. The Denver Nuggets have had two full days off to reflect on their wild 127-125 overtime loss to the Lakers on Saturday and will take the court against the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday. The 76ers are without key players Joel Embiid (oblique) and Tyrese Maxey (finger), and the SportsLine Projection Model expects this to be a rout in their absence, backing the Nuggets to cover as 15.5-point favorites for Tuesday NBA best bets at DraftKings Sportsbook.

The model is also backing Over 222.5 points in Timberwolves vs. Suns in a Western Conference clash with significant postseason seeding implications, while one of SportsLine's top experts has locked in a player prop for Thunder vs. Magic. Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $200 in bonus bets instantly with a $5 wager:

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The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model entered Week 22 on a sizzling 42-20 roll on top-rated NBA spread picks dating back to last season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Tuesday best bets at DraftKings Sportsbook

Jalen Suggs, Orlando Magic, Under 24.5 points + rebounds + assists (-109)

Suns vs. Timberwolves: Over 225 total points (-105)

Nuggets (-15.5) vs. 76ers (-108)

Combining the three picks into a Tuesday parlay at DraftKings would result in a payout of +620 (risk $100 to win $620, odds subject to change). Bet it at DraftKings here:

Jalen Suggs, Orlando Magic, Under 24.5 points + rebounds + assists (-109)

Jalen Suggs has been playing good basketball and the Magic are markedly better with him on the court," SportsLine player props expert Alex Selesnick, AKA PropStarz, said. "That being said, this is a large combination line that I would argue is slightly inflated, coupled with a brutal matchup against the league's best defense. The Magic are also 9.5 home underdogs, which presents significant blowout risk as well. Suggs has been held Under this line in 59% of his starts this season." Back this NBA player prop at DraftKings here:

Suns vs. Timberwolves: Over 225 total points (-105)

The Over has hit in four straight and five of the last six Suns games, and it's also hit in two of the last three Timberwolves contests. The Suns are averaging 119.8 points per game over their last four contests, while allowing 116 ppg in high-scoring affairs. The Timberwolves are less than a week removed from a 153-128 shootout against the Clippers on Wednesday, showcasing the ability to score and surrender at will. Even with Anthony Edwards (knee) out, the Timberwolves have standout offensive threats, including Julius Randle, who is averaging 21.1 ppg this season. Randle scored 32 points against the Thunder on Sunday. Devin Booker is coming off a 40-point performance against the Celtics on Monday, his second 40-point game in his last three contests, and he's averaging 33.9 ppg over his last six contests. The model projects the Over to hit in 67.9% of simulations. Back the Over to cover at DraftKings here:

Nuggets (-15.5) vs. 76ers (-108)

The 76ers will be significantly shorthanded with Joel Embiid (oblique) and Tyrese Maxey (finger) out, and the 76ers have lost their last four games against teams with winning records by an average of 23 points. The Nuggets are 41-27 this season, and have won two of their last three games. The Nuggets return to Denver after two road contests, and in their last home game, the Nuggets defeated the Rockets, 129-93. Nikola Jokic is having another MVP-worthy season, leading the league in rebounds (12.7 per game) and assists (10.5 per game), while ranking fifth in scoring (28.6 ppg). The model projects the Nuggets to cover in 55% of simulations. Back the Nuggets to cover at DraftKings here:

Want more NBA picks on Tuesday?

You've seen some of the model's Tuesday best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including the NBA, NHL, and more, all from the model that's simulated every game 10,000 times.