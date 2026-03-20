Friday features a six-game NBA slate, creating plenty of opportunities to capitalize on the latest DraftKings promo code, which offers new users $200 in bonus bets instantly after their first $5 wager. The New York Knicks and Brooklyn Nets will meet once again in a series the Knicks have dominated in recent years, winning 13 straight games. Those one-sided results have made the Knicks significant favorites in the latest Friday NBA odds at DraftKings, so rather than going with a side, the SportsLine Projection Model is backing Over 215.5 total points in its Friday NBA best bets at DraftKings Sportsbook.

A pair of SportsLine experts have also locked in NBA player props on Friday, with one pick from Nuggets vs. Raptors and another from Celtics vs. Grizzlies. Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $200 in bonus bets instantly with a $5 wager:

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The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model entered Week 22 on a sizzling 42-20 roll on top-rated NBA spread picks dating back to last season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Friday best bets at DraftKings Sportsbook

Knicks vs. Nets: Over 215.5 total points (-110)

Aaron Gordon, Nuggets, Over 15.5 points (-118)

Baylor Scheierman, Celtics, Over 4.5 rebounds (-136)

Combining the three picks into a Friday parlay at DraftKings would result in a payout of +512 (risk $100 to win $512, odds subject to change). Bet it at DraftKings here:

Knicks vs. Nets: Over 215.5 total points (-110)

The Over is 3-2 over the last five Knicks games, and they've had some of their best offensive showings of the season against the Nets. The Knicks have scored at least 120 points in two of three matchups this season against Brooklyn. New York is coming off scoring 138 points against the Pacers on Tuesday, despite Jalen Brunson being out of the lineup. Brunson, the Knicks' leading scorer, isn't on Friday's injury report. The Knicks dominated the Nets in a 120-66 final when they last met, so the model expects a motivated Nets team wanting not to walk off the court as embarrassed on Friday. The model projects the Over to hit in 69.4% of simulations. Back the Over at DraftKings here, and claim $200 in bonus bets instantly as a new user:

Aaron Gordon, Nuggets, Over 15.5 points (-118)

"This is a sneaky spot for Aaron Gordon, who has cleared this line in 11 of 13 games with Nikola Jokic this season, when seeing at least 24 minutes of action," SportsLine player prop expert Doug, AKA Prop Bet Guy, said. "The minutes have been spotty, as Gordon has battled injuries all season, but he did play 35 minutes in a game against the Lakers last week. If this one stays close, he should see at least 30. And it's a great spot for his skill set, as the Raptors rank 23rd against spot-up opportunities." Back this NBA player prop at DraftKings here, and claim $200 in bonus bets instantly as a new user:

Baylor Scheierman, Celtics, Over 4.5 rebounds (-136)

"Despite Jayson Tatum returning, Baylor Scheierman has still averaged 29 minutes over the last six games," SportsLine NBA expert Mike Barner noted. "He grabbed at least five rebounds in each game and averaged 7.5 rebounds during the stretch. He could play even more Friday when the Celtics take on the tanking Grizzlies. Even if the Celtics don't sit some of their starters, they could give them limited minutes, which would help Scheierman. The Grizzlies also don't have much size, which has resulted in them allowing the sixth-most rebounds per game in the league over their last 10 games." Back this NBA player prop at DraftKings here, and claim your $200 in bonus bets as a new user:

Want more NBA picks on Friday?

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