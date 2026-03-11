Wednesday features college basketball action all day, as well as Rockets vs. Nuggets at 10 p.m. ET, providing must-see games to claim the all-new DraftKings promo code, which gives new users $200 in bonus bets instantly after placing a $5 bet. With all the major conferences having tournament games on Wednesday, there's no shortage of high-stakes matchups with 2026 March Madness implications, and one of SportsLine's top experts has made a pick on Texas vs. Ole Miss in the SEC Tournament as a part of Wednesday college basketball best bets at DraftKings Sportsbook.

The SportsLine Projection Model has also locked in its Wednesday NBA best bets, including backing the Rockets to cover as 6.5-point underdogs against the Nuggets at DraftKings Sportsbook. Of Houston's last 14 games, only two resulted in losses of seven points or more. The model is also backing the New York Knicks to cover as 14.5-point favorites against the Utah Jazz. Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $200 in bonus bets instantly with a $5 wager:

Check out our DraftKings promo code review for full details.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model entered Week 21 on a sizzling 42-19 roll on top-rated NBA spread picks dating back to last season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Wednesday best bets at DraftKings Sportsbook

Texas (-6.5) vs. Ole Miss (-108)

Knicks (-14.5) vs. Jazz (-105)

Rockets (+6.5) vs. Nuggets (-115)

Combining the three picks into a Wednesday parlay at DraftKings would result in a payout of +602 (risk $100 to win $602, odds subject to change). Bet it at DraftKings here:

Texas (-6.5) vs. Ole Miss (-108)

"This is a huge game for Texas, who most people have in the tournament right now, but just barely," SportsLine expert Thomas Casale said. "That doesn't mean the Longhorns will win on Wednesday, but we know they should be motivated. Ole Miss is finishing up an awful season under Chris Beard, and Texas has numerous key edges in this matchup. The Horns should dominate the boards and live at the free-throw line against an Ole Miss squad that fouls at the highest rate in the SEC. That's important if the spread comes into play because the Horns shoot 77% from the line." Back Texas to cover at DraftKings here:

Knicks (-14.5) vs. Jazz (-105)

The Knicks had a dominant start to their West Coast road trip with a 142-103 win over the Nuggets, but then followed with back-to-back losses in Los Angeles to the Lakers and Clippers. However, on Wednesday, they play a team without any postseason motivation and with the majority of its key players out of the lineup. The Jazz are 2-8 over their last 10 games. When the Knicks have won lately, it's been convincing, with each of their last four wins coming by at least 15 points. The model projects the Knicks to cover in 64% of simulations. Back the Knicks to cover at DraftKings here:

Rockets (+6.5) vs. Nuggets (-115)

The Rockets travel to Denver as the better team in the win-loss column, with Houston at 40-24 and the Nuggets at 39-26 this season. The Nuggets haven't been particularly dominant at home this season, going 17-13 overall in Denver and 14-16 against the spread. Meanwhile, the Rockets are 18-16 away. Houston is 6-1 ATS as a road underdog this season. The Nuggets are 2-1 against the Rockets this season, but neither of those wins came by more than three points. The Nuggets are coming off back-to-back losses, as the model projects the Rockets to cover in 62% of simulations. Back the Rockets to win at DraftKings here:

Want more NBA and college basketball picks on Wednesday?

You've seen some of the model's Wednesday best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including the NBA, college basketball, NHL, and more, all from the model that's simulated every game 10,000 times.