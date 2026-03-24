Tuesday features a small but mighty NBA slate, providing plenty of chances to claim the latest DraftKings promo code, which gives new users $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager. Tuesday has just a four-game NBA slate, but still showcases some of the top players and teams in the league, including Nikola Jokic and Devin Booker going head-to-head in Nuggets vs. Suns at 11 p.m. ET. The Suns have lost five of their last six games, but are coming off a victory and their last two losses have been by a combined four points. The SportsLine Projection Model favors the Suns to cover as 5.5-point underdogs as one of its Tuesday NBA best bets at DraftKings.

The model is also backing the New York Knicks to cover as 8.5-point favorites against the New Orleans Pelicans for Tuesday NBA bets. Also, one of SportsLine's top experts has locked in an NHL pick on Kings vs. Flames at 9 p.m. ET. Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $200 in bonus bets instantly with a $5 wager:

Check out our DraftKings promo code review for full details.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model entered Week 23 on a sizzling 44-20 roll on top-rated NBA spread picks dating back to last season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Tuesday best bets at DraftKings Sportsbook

Suns (+5.5) vs. Nuggets (-108)

Knicks (-8.5) vs. Pelicans (-115)

Flames (+124) to defeat the Kings

Combining the three picks into a Tuesday parlay at DraftKings would result in a payout of +723 (risk $100 to win $723, odds subject to change). Claim $200 in bonus bets instantly with a $5 wager at DraftKings here:

Suns (+5.5) vs. Nuggets (-108)

The Suns are coming off a 120-98 home victory against the Raptors on Monday, snapping a five-game losing streak with four of those losses coming on the road against teams in the playoffs. The Suns remain home on Tuesday, and they are 3-1 over their last four home games and have either won or lost by five points or fewer in each of their last six home contests. Devin Booker had 25 points against the Raptors, and he's 11th in the league in scoring at 25.5 points per game this season. The Suns are 11-5 against the spread as a home underdog this season, while the Nuggets are 12-13 ATS as a road favorite. These are trends the model expects to continue, projecting the Suns to cover in 56% of simulations. Back the Suns to cover at DraftKings here, and claim $200 in bonus bets instantly as a new user:

Knicks (-8.5) vs. Pelicans (-115)

The Knicks have won six straight games, and they are coming off a 145-113 victory over the Wizards on Sunday. Four of those six wins have come by at least nine points. The Pelicans (25-47) have been playing better lately, going 5-2 over their last seven games, but they are 1-4 over their last five road games as they begin their first of three road games against the East with a trip to New York on Tuesday. Karl-Anthony Towns had 26 points and 16 rebounds on Sunday, and Jalen Brunson is ninth in the league in scoring at 26.1 points per game this season. The Knicks are 23-12 ATS at home this season, and the model projects New York to cover in 67% of simulations. Back the Knicks to cover at DraftKings here, and claim $200 in bonus bets instantly as a new user:

Flames (+124) to defeat the Kings

"The LA Kings are entering a grueling stretch, playing their third game in four days and fourth in six," SportsLine expert Jeff Hochman said. "After an overtime battle in Utah, they now head to Canada to face a Calgary team that has consistently proven difficult to beat. The Flames have claimed victory in seven of the last 10 meetings, including a 2-0 loss on the road last month. Over the past three years, Calgary has thrived in the final month of the season against Pacific Division opponents, posting an 11–3–4 record. The Flames embrace the "spoiler" role and have an edge in goal—ranking 14th in Goals Saved Above Expected (-0.11), while the Kings sit 24th (-7.89). Los Angeles leads the NHL with 17 overtime losses. I like the home team." Back the Flames to win at DraftKings here, and claim your $200 in bonus bets as a new user:

Want more NBA, NHL picks on Tuesday?

You've seen some of the model's Tuesday best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including the NBA, NHL, and more, all from the model that's simulated every game 10,000 times.