Thursday features an eight-game NBA slate, providing multiple avenues to capitalize on the newest DraftKings promo code, which offers new users $200 in bonus bets instantly after their first $5 wager. The Charlotte Hornets are on a 19-6 run over their last 25 games, one of the best teams in the entire NBA for nearly one-third of the season. Few people would have seen this coming over the last few weeks, but it's a trend the SportsLine Projection Model expects to continue, backing the Hornets to cover as 5.5-point favorites against the Orlando Magic as one of its Thursday NBA best bets at DraftKings.

The model finds value in multiple NBA games on Thursday, also backing the Chicago Bulls to cover as 10.5-point underdogs against the Cleveland Cavaliers and Over 228.5 total points scored in Spurs vs. Suns. Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $200 in bonus bets instantly with a $5 wager:

Check out our DraftKings promo code review for full details.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model entered Week 22 on a sizzling 42-20 roll on top-rated NBA spread picks dating back to last season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Thursday best bets at DraftKings Sportsbook

Hornets (-5.5) vs. Magic (-112)

Bulls (+10.5) vs. Cavaliers (-108)

Suns vs. Spurs: Over 228.5 total points (-105)

Combining the three picks into a Thursday parlay at DraftKings would result in a payout of +614 (risk $100 to win $614, odds subject to change). Bet it at DraftKings here:

Hornets (-5.5) vs. Magic (-112)

The Hornets are 19-6 overall in their last 25 games, and they are coming off a 136-106 win over the Heat on Tuesday. They are also 9-3 over their last 12 games, winning eight of those games by at least five points. Charlotte is 9-5 against the spread over its last 14 games. The Hornets host the Magic, who are 15-17 ATS on the road this season. LaMelo Ball has scored 30 points in two of his last three games for the Hornets, and the model projects another strong showing from Ball and Charlotte. The model projects the Hornets to cover in 61% of simulations. Back the Hornets to cover at DraftKings here:

Bulls (+10.5) vs. Cavaliers (-108)

The Bulls are 13 games under .500, but they haven't completely given up on the season. They've been competitive even against some of the better teams in the league as of late. They've either won or lost by 12 points or fewer in eight of their last 10 games, including contests against the Thunder, Lakers and Clippers. Meanwhile, the Cavaliers are 3-7 ATS over their last 10 games. The Bulls are 2-1 straight-up against Cleveland this season, and lone their loss came by six points. The model projects the Bulls to cover in 60% of simulations. Back the Bulls to cover at DraftKings here:

Suns vs. Spurs: Over 228.5 total points (-105)

The Over has hit in six of the last seven Spurs games, and in four of the last five Suns games. The Spurs host the Suns on Thursday, and the Over is 18-16 in Suns road games this season. Both the Spurs and Suns feature an elite offensive scorer in Victor Wembanyama and Devin Booker, with Booker coming off four straight games with more than 30 points. Booker is 10th in the league in scoring at 25.8 points per game, including averaging 37 ppg over his last four games. Wemby is averaging 27.5 ppg over his last four games. The model projects the Over to hit in 63% of simulations. Back the Over at DraftKings here:

Want more NBA picks on Thursday?

You've seen some of the model's Thursday best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including the NBA, NHL, and more, all from the model that's simulated every game 10,000 times.