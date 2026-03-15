Selection Sunday is upon us, the perfect time to claim the latest DraftKings promo code, which offers new users $200 in bonus bets instantly after their first $5 wager. There are five conference tournament title games on the schedule and SportsLine expert Eric Cohen has zeroed in on South Florida vs. Wichita State as one of his top college basketball picks. The SportsLine Projection Model includes picks from Knicks vs. Warriors and 76ers vs. Trail Blazers among its Sunday NBA best bets. Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $200 in bonus bets instantly with a $5 wager:

Check out our DraftKings promo code review for full details.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model entered Week 21 on a sizzling 42-19 roll on top-rated NBA spread picks dating back to last season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Sunday best bets at DraftKings Sportsbook

Wichita State vs. South Florida: Over 150.5 points (-110)

76ers vs. Trail Blazers: Under 228.5 points (-105)

Knicks vs. Warriors: Over 216.5 points (-110)

Combining the three picks into a Sunday parlay at DraftKings would result in a payout of +611 (risk $100 to win $611, odds subject to change). Bet it at DraftKings here:

Wichita State vs. South Florida: Over 150.5 points (-110)

"South Florida is the 8th highest scoring team in the country (88.4 points per game), while Wichita State is no slouch either at 77.8 PPG," SportsLine college basketball expert Eric Cohen said. "The Bulls have scored 80 or more points in 19 of their last 23 games, while the Shockers have topped 80 in 6 of their last 7 contests. I see this game being played in the upper 70s / low 80s with USF controlling the pace and winning its 11th straight game en route to the Big Dance." Back the Over in South Florida vs. Wichita State at DraftKings here:

76ers vs. Trail Blazers: Under 228.5 points (-105)

These are two pretty plainly middle-of-the-pack offenses, with Philadelphia ranking 15th in the NBA in scoring (115.7 ppg) and 16th in offensive rating (115.2) while Portland ranks 18th in scoring (115.3) and 23rd in offensive rating (113.8). The last time these two franchises met at the Wells Fargo Center last March, they combined for only 221 points. This time around, the model predicts that they combine for only 219 points and projects that the Under hits in 63% of simulations. Back Trail Blazers vs. 76ers Under at DraftKings here:

Knicks vs. Warriors: Over 216.5 points (-110)

The Warriors enter on a four-game losing streak and it's been their defense that is letting them down, as they've scored at least 116 points in three of those losses. The Knicks, on the other hand, are third in the NBA in offensive rating (119.3) and these two teams combined for 239 points when they last met back in February at Golden State. The model predicts that they combine for 225 points overall and that the Over hits in 62% of simulations. Back the Warriors vs. Knicks Over at DraftKings here:

Want more NBA and college basketball picks on Sunday?

You've seen some of the model's Sunday best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including the NBA, college basketball, NHL, and more, all from the model that's simulated every game 10,000 times.