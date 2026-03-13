The Friday college basketball slate features many teams you may have going deep into the 2026 March Madness bracket, providing top contests throughout the night to take advantage of the all-new DraftKings promo code, which gives new users $200 in bonus bets instantly after placing a $5 bet. Friday night features a matchup of top-10 nationally ranked teams with No. 7 Iowa State vs. No. 2 Arizona at 7 p.m. ET in the Big 12 semifinals, and one of SportsLine's top experts has locked in a pick on Arizona vs. Iowa State for Friday college basketball best bets at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Another SportsLine expert locked in a pick on Miami vs. No. 10 Virginia in the ACC semifinals at 7 p.m. ET, while the SportsLine Projection Model has locked in a pick for Warriors vs. Timberwolves, backing Over 224.5 total points scored in its Friday NBA best bets at DraftKings. The Over is 9-3 in the last 12 Warriors games. Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $200 in bonus bets instantly with a $5 wager:

Check out our DraftKings promo code review for full details.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model entered Week 21 on a sizzling 42-19 roll on top-rated NBA spread picks dating back to last season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Friday best bets at DraftKings Sportsbook

Iowa State (+4.5) vs. Arizona (-110)

Miami vs. Virginia: Over 143.5 total points (-112)

Warriors vs. Timberwolves: Over 224.5 total points (-105)

Combining the three picks into a Friday parlay at DraftKings would result in a payout of +605 (risk $100 to win $605, odds subject to change). Bet it at DraftKings here:

Iowa State (+4.5) vs. Arizona (-110)

"Arizona blitzed Iowa State in Tucson, but will find less home cooking in Kansas City, where Iowa State fans have really embraced being one of the best crowds in the Big 12 Tournament," SportsLine expert Chip Patterson said. "It helps that the Cyclones' style is powered by suffocating defense and quick spurts of points that can send supporters into a frenzy. Of course, it's tough to find things to cheer about when the other team is operating at the clip that Arizona can, so forcing turnovers is going to be a huge key to disrupting the Wildcats' dominance. Senior guard Tamin Lipsey is also an X-factor with his Big 12 Tournament experience, as Iowa State is looking to win its second Big 12 Tournament title in the last three years." Back Iowa State to cover at DraftKings here:

Miami vs. Virginia: Over 143.5 total points (-112)

"Miami games have gone Over this number in six of the last eight," SportsLine expert Eric Cohen said. "Virginia games have gone Over this total in six of the last seven. Both of these teams average over 80 points per game on the season. Either this is a trap line or it's a handful of points too low. I'll say the latter. This feels like a 77-75 game to me either way with the over hitting fairly easily." Back the Over to cover at DraftKings here:

Warriors vs. Timberwolves: Over 224.5 total points (-105)

The Over has hit in three of the last four Warriors games, and in nine of their last 12 games, both hitting at a 75% rate. The Over is 39-26 (60%) in all Golden State games this season, including 21-12 (63.6%) at home as the Warriors host the Timberwolves on Friday. Minnesota is led by Anthony Edwards, who is third in the league in scoring at 29.4 points per game and is coming off a 36-point performance against the Clippers in a game where the two teams combined for 281 points. The model projects the Over to hit in 68% of simulations. Back the Over to cover at DraftKings here:

Want more NBA and college basketball picks on Friday?

You've seen some of the model's Friday best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including the NBA, college basketball, NHL, and more, all from the model that's simulated every game 10,000 times.