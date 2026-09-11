The latest DraftKings promo code gives new users $200 in bonus bets after making a $5 bet, paid within 21 days, and Friday provides another multi-game college football slate to take advantage of this sportsbook promo. Friday night features the second straight year of the Border War between Missouri and Kansas after a 14-year hiatus, and the SportsLine Projection Model has found strong value in this matchup, backing Kansas to cover as 5.5-point underdogs as part of Friday college football best bets at DraftKings. The model is also backing Over 54.5 points in Rutgers vs. Boston College, and SportsLine expert Emory Hunt has locked in college football picks on Louisville vs. Villanova for Friday college football best bets at DraftKings. After losing to Ole Miss in Week 1, Louisville is a 36.5-point favorite on Friday against Villanova. Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $200 in bonus bets after making a $5 wager:

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The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. It is on a 33-20 run on top-rated CFB money-line picks on betting sites since the 2024 season, and it has been upgraded for the 2026 season to even better factor in the transfer portal. Anybody following its picks on college football betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Friday college football best bets at DraftKings

Louisville (-36.5) vs. Villanova (-110)

Rutgers vs. Boston College: Over 54.5 total points scored (-108)

Kansas (+5.5) vs. Missouri (-112)

Combining the three picks into a Friday parlay betting at DraftKings would result in a payout of +595 (risk $100 to profit $595, odds subject to change). Claim $200 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager at DraftKings here:

Louisville (-36.5) vs. Villanova (-110)

"I know there are no moral victories in football, but you have to be impressed by what the Louisville Cardinals showed in the second half vs Ole Miss," SportsLine expert Emory Hunt said. "QB Lincoln Keinholz looked dynamic and confident as a playmaker, nearly leading his team to victory. There ought to be some positive momentum coming into this home game vs. Villanova. The Wildcats have had an inauspicious start to their season with an epic collapse vs. William and Mary in the opener and only just getting by Bucknell last weekend in a 17-16 victory. I don't expect them to offer much resistance vs. what this Cardinals squad will deliver." Bet Louisville at DraftKings here and claim $200 in bonus bets after making a $5+ wager as a new user:

Rutgers vs. Boston College: Over 54.5 total points scored (-108)

Both defenses struggled in their openers, and Rutgers' defensive failure is particularly alarming. The Scarlet Knights allowed 37 points to UMass, which had the worst scoring offense in the nation at 9.7 points per game last season. Rutgers scored 21 points for a combined total of 58 points. Boston College allowed 34 points to Cincinnati in a 34-15 loss. But if UMass can score 37 against Rutgers, the Eagles could certainly have a significantly better offensive showing than last week. The model projects the Over to hit in 59.3% of simulations. Bet the Over at DraftKings here and claim $200 in bonus bets after making a $5+ wager as a new user:

Kansas (+5.5) vs. Missouri (-112)



The Jayhawks held a 21-6 lead in the first quarter in last year's Border War game before falling, 42-31. This year, Kansas will have the home crowd behind it in this rivalry matchup, and the Jayhawks are coming off a dominant showing last week. Kansas recorded 613 yards of total offense in a 51-6 win over Long Island University in Week 1. Kansas went 4-3 at home last season, with one of its three home losses coming by a field goal. The model projects Kansas to cover in 67% of simulations. Bet Kansas at DraftKings here and claim $200 in bonus bets after making a $5+ wager as a new user:

Want more college football picks for Friday?

You've seen some of the model's and SportsLine team of experts' Friday best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including NFL, MLB, college football, and more, all from the SportsLine Projection Model, which has simulated every game 10,000 times.

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