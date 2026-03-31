The latest DraftKings promo code gives new users $200 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins. Tuesday features a seven-game NBA slate and a full MLB slate that includes Shohei Ohtani having the chance to dominate both on the mound and at the plate, which creates unique online sports betting options. Ohtani makes his first start of the season on the mound for the Dodgers, and one of SportsLine's top player prop experts expects the two-way star to find success via strikeouts, backing Over 6.5 strikeouts against the Guardians in Tuesday MLB best bets at DraftKings Sportsbook.

The SportsLine Projection Model has also locked in a pair of NBA best bets, backing the Detroit Pistons to cover as 2.5-point favorites against the Toronto Raptors, and picking Over 217.5 points for Knicks vs. Rockets. The Over is 4-1 over the last five Rockets games. Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $200 in bonus bets instantly with a $5 wager:

Check out our DraftKings promo code review for full details.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model entered Week 24 on a sizzling 46-20 roll on top-rated NBA spread picks dating back to last season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Tuesday best bets at DraftKings Sportsbook

Pistons (-2.5) vs. Raptors (-105)

Knicks vs. Rockets: Over 217.5 total points (-118)

Shohei Ohtani, Dodgers, Over 6.5 strikeouts (+101)

Combining the three picks into a Tuesday parlay at DraftKings would result in a payout of +624 (risk $100 to win $624, odds subject to change). Claim $200 in bonus bets instantly with a $5 wager at DraftKings here:

Pistons (-2.5) vs. Raptors (-105)

The Detroit Pistons continue to play strong basketball even with Cade Cunningham (lung) sidelined. They pushed the reigning champions and favorites to do so again to overtime on the road Monday despite missing their three top scorers. The Pistons fell to the Thunder, 114-110, in overtime on Monday in one of the most impressive losses a team can have, and the Pistons still lead the East at 54-21 this season. The Pistons are 6-2 over their last eight games, seven of them without Cunningham. Meanwhile, the Raptors are 1-3 over their last four road games heading into Detroit. The model projects the Pistons to cover in 70% of simulations. Back the Pistons to cover at DraftKings here, and claim $200 in bonus bets instantly as a new user:

Knicks vs. Rockets: Over 217.5 total points (-118)

The Knicks and Rockets are filled with star power on both sides, including Kevin Durant, Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns heading into Tuesday. New York has the No. 10 scoring offense in the league, averaging 116.9 points per game, behind Brunson's 26.3 ppg and Towns' 20 ppg. Brunson has scored more than 30 points in two of his last three games. The Rockets have the No. 20 scoring offense, but they've outperformed their average (114.4 ppg) in five of their last six contests. The Over has hit in four of the last five Houston games, including as part of a 134-point effort against the Pelicans on Sunday. The model projects the Over to hit in 62.4% of simulations. Back the Over at DraftKings here, and claim $200 in bonus bets instantly as a new user:

Shohei Ohtani, Dodgers, Over 6.5 strikeouts (+101)

"Shohei Ohtani makes his first start on the mound tonight for the Dodgers. The four-time MVP, who teammates and coaches have noted is motivated to win a Cy Young award, will be looking to pitch for a full season for the first time as a Dodger," SportsLine player prop expert Doug, AKA Prop Bet Guy, said. "Fully built up after getting to 86 pitches in his final spring start, this should serve as an opportunity to rack up the strikeouts against a weak-hitting Guardians lineup. Outside of Jose Ramirez and Steven Kwan, the entire projected lineup for Cleveland profiles as a plus strikeout target for Ohtani, whose swing and miss arsenal is as good as anyone's in baseball." Back Ohtani's strikeouts Over at DraftKings here, and claim $200 in bonus bets instantly as a new user:

Want more NBA, MLB picks on Tuesday?

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