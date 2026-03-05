The current DraftKings promo code gives new users $200 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins. Luka Doncic and Nikola Jokic are two of the top players in the NBA and will meet on Thursday in Lakers vs. Nuggets. The SportsLine Projection Model expects this to be a tight matchup, backing the Lakers to cover as 5.5-point underdogs as one of its Thursday NBA best bets at DraftKings. The Lakers are on a three-game winning streak and have covered a 5.5-point spread in seven of their last eight games.

The model is also backing the Rockets to cover as 9.5-point favorites against the Warriors for Thursday NBA best bets at DraftKings. One of SportsLine's top experts has also locked in a college basketball pick for Rutgers vs. No. 8 Michigan State at 8 p.m. ET. Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $200 in bonus bets if your first $5+ bet wins:

Check out our DraftKings promo code review for full details.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model entered Week 20 on a sizzling 41-18 roll on top-rated NBA spread picks dating back to last season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Thursday best bets at DraftKings Sportsbook

Rockets (-9.5) vs. Warriors (-105)

Rutgers vs. Michigan State: Under 141.5 total points (-115)

Lakers (+5.5) vs. Nuggets (-110)

Combining the three picks into a Thursday parlay at DraftKings would result in a payout of +596 (risk $100 to win $596, odds subject to change). Bet it at DraftKings here:

Rockets (-9.5) vs. Warriors (-105)

The Rockets have won four of their last five games, while the Warriors enter off back-to-back double-digit losses and have dropped five of their last six contests. Four of those losses came against double digits, as Golden State remains without Stephen Curry (knee). The Rockets host the Warriors on Thursday, and Golden State has struggled on the road this season, going 12-17 overall and against the spread away. Rockets forward Kevin Durant has proven, even at age 37, that he's still one of the best pure scorers in the league, scoring at least 30 points in each of the last three games. The model projects the Rockets to cover in 68% of simulations. Back the Rockets to cover at DraftKings here:

Rutgers vs. Michigan State: Under 141.5 total points (-115)

"In six Big Ten home games not against Michigan or Illinois, Michigan State is surrendering only 57.3 points per game to its opponents," SportsLine expert Eric Cohen said. "Rutgers is worst in the conference in scoring, so expecting them to top the low-60s in points seems overly optimistic. These teams played an 88-79 overtime thriller in late-January, but this one will be quite the opposite." Back the Under at DraftKings here:

Lakers (+5.5) vs. Nuggets (-110)

The Lakers have won three straight games by an average of 20.3 points per game, with all three wins coming by at least nine points. Luka Doncic continues to dominate, scoring more than 25 points in four straight games as he leads the NBA at 32.4 ppg this season. The Lakers have covered the spread in three straight games, and they've covered a +5.5-point margin in seven of their last eight contests. Meanwhile, the Nuggets have lost two of their last three games and are coming off just barely defeating a non-motivated Jazz team, 128-125, on Monday. The model projects the Lakers to cover in 55% of simulations. Back the Lakers to cover at DraftKings here:

Want more NBA and college basketball picks on Thursday?

You've seen some of the model's Thursday best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including the NBA, college basketball, NHL, and more, all from the model that's simulated every game 10,000 times.