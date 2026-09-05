Week 1 of the college football season continues on Friday, perfect for claiming the latest DraftKings promo code, which gives new users $200 in bonus bets after making a $5 bet, paid within 21 days. The SportsLine Projection Model and team of experts have locked in college football picks involving these teams, including SportsLine expert Emory Hunt backing the Hurricanes to cover as 24.5-point favorites in Miami vs. Stanford at 9 p.m. ET as part of his Friday college football best bets at DraftKings Sportsbook. There are eight games on the Friday college football schedule.

SportsLine expert Eric Cohen has locked in college football picks on USC vs. Fresno State, also at 9 p.m. ET, as part of Friday best bets at DraftKings. Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $200 in bonus bets after making a $5 wager:

Check out our DraftKings promo code review for full details about one of our best sports betting apps.

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. It is on a 32-19 run on top-rated CFB money-line picks on betting sites since the 2024 season, and it has been upgraded for the 2026 season to even better factor in the transfer portal. Anybody following its college football betting picks could have seen strong returns.

Friday best bets at DraftKings Sportsbook

Miami (-24.5) vs. Stanford

Fresno State vs. USC: Over 51.5 total points

Combining the three picks into a Friday parlay betting at DraftKings would result in a payout of +621 (risk $100 to profit $621, odds subject to change). Claim $200 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager at DraftKings here:

Miami (-24.5) vs. Stanford

"Miami has shown the ability to reload the last three seasons," SportsLine expert Emory Hunt said. "This year they land arguably the best QB in the country in Darian Mensah. There's an abundance of weapons across the board and expect them to keep the pressure on a Stanford defense all throughout the game." Bet on Miami at DraftKings here and claim $200 in bonus bets after making a $5+ wager as a new user:

Fresno State vs. USC: Over 51.5 total points

"I'm playing the early-season Trojans Over trend once again," SportsLine expert Eric Cohen said. "Including the Week 0 42-26 win over San Jose State, Lincoln Riley has coached eight games at home against non-conference opponents in August and September. In those games, the average score has been USC 57, Opponents 17. USC has never scored less than 42 points in any of those contests. I was less than impressed with the Trojans' defense on Saturday, while their offense was crisp and in midseason form, led by quarterback Jayden Maiava. Expect points galore once again in the L.A. Coliseum on Friday night. USC 44, Fresno State 21." Bet the Over at DraftKings here and claim $200 in bonus bets after making a $5+ wager as a new user:

Want more college football picks for Friday?

You've seen some of the model's and SportsLine team of experts' Friday best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including NFL, MLB, college football, and more, all from the SportsLine Projection Model, which has simulated every game 10,000 times.

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.