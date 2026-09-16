The latest DraftKings promo code gives new users $200 in bonus bets after making a $5 bet, paid within 21 days. We move one day closer to a strong NFL and college football slate this weekend, and the SportsLine Projection Model and team of experts have already found sports picks that can be locked in now. Part of the Sunday NFL slate features an NFC East rivalry in Cowboys vs. Commanders, and expert Mike McClure is backing the Cowboys to cover as 3.5-point favorites as part of his NFL best bets at DraftKings. Expert Tom Fornelli has also locked in his college football picks on LSU vs. Ole Miss on Saturday. For tonight, the model sees value in Under 9 total runs scored in Astros vs. Royals as part of Wednesday MLB best bets at DraftKings. Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $200 in bonus bets after making a $5 wager:

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The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times and entered Week 26 of the MLB season on a 28-23 run on all top-rated MLB money-line picks at betting sites, returning nearly $800 for $100 players. Anyone following its picks at MLB betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Wednesday best bets at DraftKings

Royals vs. Astros: Under 9 total runs scored (-115)

Ole Miss (+3) vs. LSU (-110)

Cowboys (-3.5) vs. Commanaders (-123) on Sunday

Combining the three picks into a Wednesday parlay betting pick at DraftKings would result in a payout of +541 (risk $100 to profit $541, odds subject to change). Claim $200 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager at DraftKings here:

Royals vs. Astros: Under 9 total runs scored (-115)

Under 9 runs scored is 8-0-1 over the last nine Royals games, and it has also hit in four of the last five Astros games. Royals starter Daniel Lynch IV has allowed two runs or fewer in four of his last five starts, and he's coming off allowing two runs in five innings to the Diamondbacks on Sept. 9. Astros starter Cristian Javier has allowed one run in each of his last two starts, pitching to a 1.64 ERA in that span. The model projects the Under to hit in 56.3% of simulations. Bet the Under at DraftKings here and claim $200 in bonus bets after making a $5+ wager as a new user:

Ole Miss (+3) vs. LSU (-110) on Saturday

"It doesn't matter how deep I dive into this matchup, it keeps coming back to the same thing. One of these teams has a quarterback who has consistently shown the ability to rise to the occasion and put his entire team on his back when needed. The other has a QB who threw three interceptions against Louisiana Tech last week," SportsLine expert Tom Fornelli said. "Yes, LSU has the better roster overall, but Ole Miss has the better QB, and it's at home, where the environment will be incredible and ready to explode. Give me the Rebels and the points to get their revenge Saturday." Bet on Ole Miss at DraftKings here and claim $200 in bonus bets after making a $5+ wager as a new user:

Cowboys (-3.5) vs. Commanders (-123) on Sunday

"The Cowboys are interesting, as I have a significant gap in my rating on this team at home indoors vs. outdoor games," SportsLine expert Mike McClure said. "The comfortable conditions indoors are favorable offensively for the passing and kicking games, which are legitimate weapons, especially in this matchup with the Commanders. Give the Giants a lot of credit for their performance in the season opener. I expect a much better defensive effort from Dallas in the home opener." Bet the Cowboys at DraftKings here and claim $200 in bonus bets after making a $5+ wager as a new user:

Want more MLB, NFL, CFB picks for Wednesday?

You've seen some of the model's and SportsLine team of experts' Wednesday best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including NFL, MLB, college football, and more, all from the SportsLine Projection Model, which has simulated every game 10,000 times.

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