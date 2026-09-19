The latest DraftKings promo code gives new users $200 in bonus bets after making a $5 bet, paid within 21 days. Lane Kiffin returns to Ole Miss for the first time as Tigers head coach for LSU vs. Ole Miss at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday. LSU quarterback Sam Leavitt is off the injury report after being listed doubtful earlier in the week. Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $200 in bonus bets after making a $5 wager:

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The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. It is on a 33-21 run on top-rated CFB money-line picks on betting sites since the 2024 season, and it has been upgraded for the 2026 season to better factor in the transfer portal. Anybody following its picks on college football betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Saturday best bets at DraftKings

Ole Miss (+3) vs. LSU (-112)

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Ole Miss (+3) vs. LSU (-112)

"Quarterback Sam Leavitt has thrown two touchdown passes for LSU this season while also tossing four interceptions. It's just two games, but it's funny to see Leavitt on the injury report as questionable for Saturday's game against Ole Miss, the team that Lane Kiffin used to coach," SportsLine expert Micah Roberts said. "Apparently, that's what Lane Kiffin did regularly at Ole Miss, and everyone involved is brushing it off. When Las Vegas heard about the news, they didn't blink, and the point spread stayed the same. Ole Miss to cover." Bet Ole Miss at DraftKings here and claim $200 in bonus bets after making a $5+ wager as a new user:

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