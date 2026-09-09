The latest DraftKings promo code gives new users $200 in bonus bets after making a $5 bet, paid within 21 days. The Seahawks and Patriots will face off in the 2026 NFL Kickoff Game on Wednesday. The SportsLine Projection Model and SportsLine team of experts have locked in multiple Seahawks vs. Patriots picks, including expert R.J. White backing Under 44.5 total points in Wednesday NFL best bets at DraftKings for Patriots vs. Seahawks. The model is backing the Seahawks to cover as 3-point favorites as part of Seahawks vs. Patriots best bets at DraftKings. Also, SportsLine expert Sia Nejad has locked in a player prop betting pick. Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $200 in bonus bets after making a $5 wager:

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The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on betting sites on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters the 2026 NFL season on a 53-37 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its picks at NFL betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Wednesday Patriots vs. Seahawks best bets at DraftKings

Seahawks -3 (-118)

Patriots vs. Seahawks: Under 44.5 total points (-115)

Drake Maye, Patriots, Over 20.5 completions (+104)

Combining the three picks into a Wednesday same-game parlay betting at DraftKings would result in a payout of +475 (risk $100 to profit $475, odds subject to change). Claim $200 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager at DraftKings here:

Seahawks -3 (-118)

The Seahawks are the defending Super Bowl champions, and with that comes all the celebrations and a raucous home crowd for what is already one of the toughest environments to play. Seattle defeated the Patriots, 29-13, and they led 19-0 in the fourth quarter in the Big Game. Seattle controlled the contest throughout, and with many key returners, such as Sam Darnold, Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Leonard Williams, back, the model projects the Seahawks to cover in 65% of simulations. Bet the Seahawks at DraftKings here and claim $200 in bonus bets after making a $5+ wager as a new user:

Patriots vs. Seahawks: Under 44.5 total points (-115)

"A Super Bowl rematch kicks off the season, and I see the Under as the best angle in the game," SportsLine expert R.J. White said. "The Pats offense had no answer for Seattle's defense in February, punting on eight straight drives to open the game and turning the ball over on three of their next four drives. Will the O-line be that much better? The Seahawks lost talented OC Klint Kubiak and have questions about the rushing attack, so they might not be able to run up the score in the same way this time around. This one might struggle to get to 40 points." Bet the Under at DraftKings here and claim $200 in bonus bets after making a $5+ wager as a new user:

Drake Maye, Patriots, Over 20.5 completions (+104)



"The Patriot preference is to run the ball when possible, but this is a matchup that may force Maye into more passing volume," SportsLine expert Sia Nejad said. "The Seahawks defense is strong at all levels, but their biggest questions are in a partially revamped secondary (which also has some injury concerns). Whether the game script is trailing or neutral, I think Maye will look to move the ball through the air." Bet this player prop at DraftKings here and claim $200 in bonus bets after making a $5+ wager as a new user:

Want more NFL picks for Seahawks vs. Patriots?

You've seen some of the model's and SportsLine team of experts' Wednesday best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including NFL, MLB, college football, and more, all from the SportsLine Projection Model, which has simulated every game 10,000 times.

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