The latest DraftKings promo code gives new users $200 in bonus bets after making a $5 bet, paid within 21 days. According to the latest college football odds at DraftKings, SMU is favored by 2.5 points on the road against Florida State, a game which kicks off at 7:30 p.m. ET. SportsLine expert Brad Thomas is backing SMU to defeat Florida State as part of his Monday college football best bets at DraftKings. Also, the SportsLine Projection Model has found value in the MLB slate in Cardinals vs. Giants, backing Over 7.5 total runs as part of its Monday MLB best bets at DraftKings. Alex Selesnick shares his NFL player prop betting pick on Seahawks vs. Patriots. Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $200 in bonus bets after making a $5 wager:

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The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times and entered Week 24 of the MLB season on a sizzling 52-35 run on all top-rated MLB picks. It also excelled at making home run prop picks in 2025, returning nearly 30 units of profit. Anyone following its MLB betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Monday best bets at DraftKings Sportsbook

Cardinals vs. Giants: Over 7.5 total runs (-117)

SMU (-150) to defeat Florida State

AJ Barner, Seahawks, Over 25.5 receiving yards (-112)

Combining the three picks into a Monday parlay betting at DraftKings would result in a payout of +498 (risk $100 to profit $498, odds subject to change). Claim $200 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager at DraftKings here:

Cardinals vs. Giants: Over 7.5 total runs (-117)

The Cardinals are averaging 7.8 runs over their last six contests, including eight runs per gAME over their last three contests, to average a total Over this game margin set by themselves. Monday could provide a tougher pitching matchup for them with Logan Webb, a three-time All-Star on the mound, but Webb allowed nine runs in two innings against the Pirates on Tuesday in his last start. He's allowed 16 runs over his last three starts. The model projects the Over to hit in 58.3% of simulations. Bet the Over at DraftKings here and claim $200 in bonus bets after making a $5+ wager as a new user:

SMU (-150) to defeat Florida State

"I could be wrong on the extent of Kevin Jennings' injury, but what I saw from Florida State's defense doesn't warrant the Seminoles being anywhere near a three-point underdog," SportsLine expert Brad Thomas said. "I'm staying away from the spread and taking SMU money line. Florida State's secondary was absolutely torched, and Jennings is one of the most prolific passers in college football when healthy. On the other side, Ashton Daniels fell back into the same bad habits we saw at Stanford and Auburn. He held the ball too long, and the offensive line didn't hold up nearly as well as I expected. Florida State is still a team in decline. SMU is better coached, more talented, and simply the better team." Bet SMU at DraftKings here and claim $200 in bonus bets after making a $5+ wager as a new user:

AJ Barner, Seahawks, Over 25.5 receiving yards (-112) on Wednesday



"I like this spot for AJ Barner, who looks like an ascending player for the defending champion Seattle Seahawks," SportsLine player prop expert Alex Selesnick, aka PropStarz, said. "Barner had a strong rookie season and was a reliable target for Sam Darnold. He dealt with numerous injuries, which were addressed in the offseason. New Seahawks OC Brian Fleury, who served as the TE coach in San Francisco for the last four seasons, figures to feature the position more. There is minimal target competition after JSN. The Patriots did give up above-average production to opposing tight ends last season." Bet this player prop at DraftKings here and claim $200 in bonus bets after making a $5+ wager as a new user:

Want more college football picks for Monday?

You've seen some of the model's and SportsLine team of experts' Monday best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including NFL, MLB, college football, and more, all from the SportsLine Projection Model, which has simulated every game 10,000 times.

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