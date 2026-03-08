The latest DraftKings promo code gives new users $200 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins, and Sunday brings the end of the regular season in college basketball and mid-major tournament action. A rivalry matchup in the Big Ten features Michigan vs. Michigan State on CBS and Paramount+, while Iowa and Nebraska will meet up in one of the later tips of the day. There's also a 10-game slate in the NBA with a Texas-sized Western Conference showdown between the Rockets and Spurs. SportsLine's model likes the Rockets (+5.5) to cover well over 50% of the time.

NASCAR also continues its journey out West as the 2026 Straight Talk 500 at Phoenix unfolds. Tyler Reddick is going for his fourth straight victory to open the season, but one of SportsLine's top experts doesn't even see him finishing in the top five. Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $200 in bonus bets if your first $5+ bet wins:

Check out our DraftKings promo code review for full details.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model entered Week 20 on a sizzling 41-18 roll on top-rated NBA spread picks dating back to last season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Sunday best bets at DraftKings Sportsbook

Rockets (+5.5) vs. Spurs (-112)

Michigan State (+11.5) vs. Michigan (-118)

Christopher Bell wins NASCAR at Phoenix (+650)

Combining the three picks into a Sunday parlay at DraftKings would result in a payout of +2523 (risk $100 to win $2,523, odds subject to change). Bet it at DraftKings here:

Rockets (+5.5) vs. Spurs (-112)

This is a potential NBA Western Conference playoff preview as the Texas-based teams are currently both in the top three of the conference standings. Houston hasn't been great against the spread (ATS) overall this season with a 28-34 ATS record. The Rockets, however, have thrived as underdogs. They are a perfect 5-0 as road underdogs this season, which is the spot they find themselves in getting 5.5 points against the Spurs. SportsLine's model projects this to be a one-possession game as the Rockets cover in well over 50% of simulations. Back the Rockets to cover at DraftKings here:

Michigan State (+11.5) vs. Michigan (-118)

It's always tough to lay double digits in a rivalry matchup, and that's the spot Michigan is in against the Spartans on Sunday. Tom Izzo's squad is beginning to surge as March rolls around, entering this matchup on a five-game winning streak. Michigan, meanwhile, is just 1-3 against the spread in its past four and barely survived at Iowa in its last game. SportsLine's model is calling for 14.5 points from Jeremy Fears Jr. as the Spartans keep this one within single digits and to cover well over 50% of the time. Back Michigan State to cover at DraftKings here:

Christopher Bell wins NASCAR Straight Talk Wireless 500 (+650)

Reddick has been the story of the NASCAR season as he looks to set the modern-day record for most consecutive wins in a NASCAR season after winning the first three races this year. Phoenix, however, hasn't been his best track. Christopher Bell, on the other hand, has been dominant here. He won this event the past two years, and has several other top-10 performances at Phoenix recently. SportsLine's NASCAR model, powered by Mike McClure, has Bell atop the projected leaderboard, while Reddick settles for a finish outside of the top five. Back Bell at DraftKings here:

Want more NBA and college basketball picks on Sunday?

You've seen some of the model's Sunday best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including the NBA, college basketball, NHL, and more, all from the model that's simulated every game 10,000 times.