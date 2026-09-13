The latest DraftKings promo code gives new users $200 in bonus bets after making a $5+ bet, paid within 21 days, one of our top sportsbook promos. The Week 1 NFL schedule continues with Cowboys vs. Giants on Sunday Night Football. Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers is officially active despite a knee injury. Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $200 in bonus bets after making a $5 wager:

SportsLine's model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on betting sites on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters the 2026 NFL season on a 53-37 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its picks at NFL betting sites could have seen strong returns

Cowboys vs. Giants best bets at DraftKings

Cowboys vs. Giants: Over 48.5 total points

Combining the three picks into a Sunday parlay betting at DraftKings would result in a payout of +671 (risk $100 to profit $671, odds subject to change). Claim $200 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager at DraftKings here:

Cowboys vs. Giants: Over 48.5 total points

The Over went 12-4-1 in Cowboys games last season, and it's not difficult to figure out why. Dallas had the No. 5 scoring offense at 27.7 points per game, and the worst-ranked scoring defense (30.1 ppg allowed), creating the perfect combination for an Over hitting. Dallas returns a similar offense, and although it made defensive improvements, it likely won't be drastic enough to become one of the better units in the league. Meanwhile, Giants rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart ended his first season leading the Giants to back-to-back 34-point games, including against Dallas. The model projects the Over to hit in 62% of simulations. Bet on the NFL at DraftKings here and claim $200 in bonus bets after making a $5+ wager as a new user:

Want more NFL picks for Sunday?

You've seen some of the model's and SportsLine team of experts' Sunday best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including NFL, MLB, college football, and more, all from the SportsLine Projection Model, which has simulated every game 10,000 times.

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.

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