The latest DraftKings promo code gives new users $200 in bonus bets after making a $5 bet, paid within 21 days. No. 1 Ohio State faces No. 4 Texas (-1.5) at 7:30 p.m. ET, and one of SportsLine's top experts has locked in a pick on it for Saturday college football best bets at DraftKings. The SportsLine Projection Model has also found value in the Saturday slate, taking Georgia Tech to cover as 12.5-point underdogs against Tennessee in Atlanta. Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $200 in bonus bets after making a $5 wager:

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The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. It is on a 33-20 run on top-rated CFB money-line picks on betting sites since the 2024 season, and it has been upgraded for the 2026 season to even better factor in the transfer portal. Anybody following its picks on college football betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Saturday college football best bets at DraftKings

Georgia Tech (+12.5) vs. Tennessee (-108)

Ohio State (+1.5) vs. Texas (-108)

Combining the three picks into a Saturday parlay betting at DraftKings would result in a payout of +271 (risk $100 to profit $271, odds subject to change). Claim $200 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager at DraftKings here:

Georgia Tech (+12.5) vs. Tennessee (-108)

Georgia Tech is going to be eager to get back on the field after its heartbreaking loss to Colorado last Thursday. Georgia Tech allowed a touchdown with 37 seconds left and had a last-second field goal blocked in a 14-13 loss to Colorado. The Yellow Jackets are coming off a 9-4 season, their best since 2016, and with three straight winning seasons, coach Brent Key has Georgia Tech in the right direction. Tennessee went 8-5 overall last year but 5-8 against the spread. The model projects Georgia Tech to cover in 57% of simulations. Bet Georgia Tech at DraftKings here and claim $200 in bonus bets after making a $5+ wager as a new user:

Ohio State (+1.5) vs. Texas



"Ohio State beat Texas two times last year, the first time when they scored 14 points in the fourth quarter to win 28-14 in the playoffs. The second came in August when Julian Sayin didn't make any turnovers, and Arch Manning did in the Buckeyes' 14- 7 win," SportsLine expert Micah Roberts said. "The Buckeyes had no turnovers in last season's meeting. I think that's going to be the case again Saturday when they meet in Austin. The Buckeyes win with conservative bully football like they did last year in Columbus. Except this year, I think Sayin has a much bigger role in his sophomore season. Manning's going to eventually experience good times, but Ohio State is a better football program, and the Buckeyes take care of business on Saturday." Bet Ohio State at DraftKings here and claim $200 in bonus bets after making a $5+ wager as a new user:

Want more college football picks for Saturday?

You've seen some of the model's and SportsLine team of experts' Saturday best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including NFL, MLB, college football, and more, all from the SportsLine Projection Model, which has simulated every game 10,000 times.

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