The Friday night slate is highlighted by a top-25 college football matchup with No. 13 Texas Tech hosting No. 22 Houston, a prime opportunity to claim the latest DraftKings promo code, which gives new users $200 in bonus bets after making a $5 bet, paid within 21 days. Texas Tech has won seven straight head-to-head matchups, and SportsLine expert Emory Hunt expects that trend to continue, backing the Red Raiders to cover as 7.5-point favorites as part of Friday college football best bets at DraftKings. Friday night also features No. 5 Miami vs. Wake Forest, and Hunt has locked in college football picks for that matchup. The Week 2 NFL schedule is only a few days away, and the SportsLine Projection Model is backing the Houston Texans to cover as 2.5-point favorites against the Cincinnati Bengals as part of his NFL best bets at DraftKings. Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $200 in bonus bets after making a $5 wager:

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The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on betting sites on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 2 of the 2026 NFL season on a 53-39 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its picks at NFL betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Friday best bets at DraftKings

Miami (-20.5) vs. Wake Forest (-108)

Texas Tech (-7.5) vs. Houston (-112)

Texans (-2.5) vs. Bengals (-118)

Combining the three picks into a Friday parlay betting pick at DraftKings would result in a payout of +573 (risk $100 to profit $573, odds subject to change). Claim $200 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager at DraftKings here:

Miami (-20.5) vs. Wake Forest

"I haven't seen anything from Miami that'll suggest that they'll stub their toe against a Wake Forest team that can score," SportsLine expert Emory Hunt said. "The Hurricanes have been consistently excellent, keeping their foot on the gas the entire game. I don't think people realize how good they've been defensively as well." Bet Miami at DraftKings here and claim $200 in bonus bets after making a $5+ wager as a new user:

Texas Tech (-7.5) vs. Houston

"Last season the Cougars were entering this game undefeated at 4-0 and ended up getting spanked 35-11 at home," Hunt said. "Now, they are much better on offense and they're facing a Texas Tech squad coming off of a sloppy victory against Oregon State. To me, last week was the wake-up call for the Red Raiders, and this point spread also is showing a tip of the cap to Houston's improvement." Bet Texas Tech at DraftKings here and claim $200 in bonus bets after making a $5+ wager as a new user:

Texans (-2.5) vs. Bengals

The Texans allowed 36 points last week, however, that came to Josh Allen and the Bills, so there's no reason to think Houston's defense suddenly forgot how to stop an offense. The Texans had the No. 2 scoring defense in the NFL last season and allowed the fewest yards per game. Houston is home, where it went 7-2 last season, and the Bengals were 3-5 on the road last year. Cincinnati had the 30th-ranked scoring defense last season and allowed 27 points to Tampa Bay in its opener. The model projects the Texans to cover in 61% of simulations. Bet the Texans at DraftKings here and claim $200 in bonus bets after making a $5+ wager as a new user:

Want more college football picks for Friday?

You've seen some of the model's and SportsLine team of experts' Friday best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including NFL, MLB, college football, and more, all from the SportsLine Projection Model, which has simulated every game 10,000 times.

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