Friday features a jam-packed sports slate, including 10 NBA games, eight MLB contests and more, providing many ways to capitalize on the current DraftKings promo code, which gives new users $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager. The Miami Heat and Cleveland Cavaliers meet for the second time in three days, and after Miami picked up a 120-103 win on Wednesday, the SportsLine Projection Model projects another lower-scoring contest, backing Under 242.5 points in its Friday NBA best bets at DraftKings.

The model is also backing the Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks to go Over 8.5 total runs in its Friday MLB best bets. One of SportsLine's top experts has also locked in a player prop pick for Thunder vs. Bulls on Friday. Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $200 in bonus bets instantly with a $5 wager:

Check out our DraftKings promo code review for full details.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model entered Week 23 on a sizzling 44-20 roll on top-rated NBA spread picks dating back to last season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Friday best bets at DraftKings Sportsbook

Heat vs. Cavaliers: Under 242.5 total points (-112)

Jared McCain, Thunder, Over 8.5 total points (-126)

Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers: Over 8.5 total runs (-115)

Combining the three picks into a Friday parlay at DraftKings would result in a payout of +534 (risk $100 to win $534, odds subject to change). Claim $200 in bonus bets instantly with a $5 wager at DraftKings here:

Heat vs. Cavaliers: Under 242.5 total points (-112)

The Heat defeated the Cavaliers, 120-103, in Cleveland on Wednesday to go well Under this number as the two teams meet again in Ohio on Friday. Cleveland's offense has underperformed its season averages lately. It ranks fourth in the league in scoring at 119 points per game, but has finished under that total in three of its last four games, resulting in the Under going 3-1 over that span. The model projects the Under to hit in 57.1% of simulations. Back the Under to cover at DraftKings here, and claim $200 in bonus bets instantly as a new user:

Jared McCain, Thunder, Over 8.5 total points (-126)

"Jared McCain only scored six points over 13 minutes against the Celtics on Wednesday. It was a close game, so the Thunder gave more minutes to their starters. This has the potential to be a blowout against the Bulls, who allowed 157 points in a 20-point loss to the 76ers on Wednesday," SportsLine expert Mike Barner said. "The Thunder recently blew out two bad teams in the Wizards and Nets. McCain played 28 minutes in each game, scoring 26 and 18 points. I think he plays around 20 minutes against the Bulls, leaving him with a great opportunity to hit this over." Back this NBA player prop at DraftKings here, and claim $200 in bonus bets instantly as a new user:

Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers: Over 8.5 total runs (-115)

The Dodgers defeated the Diamondbacks, 8-2, on Thursday to go Over this number, as the Dodgers' offense started this season off as they played the majority of last season, with ample firepower. The Dodgers were third in baseball at 5.01 runs per game last season, and they even added to their lineup after signing star outfielder Kyle Tucker this offseason. With a deep lineup that already includes Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman, Will Smith and more, the model projects plenty of runs. Arizona can score as well, finishing fourth in baseball in runs scored (4.88) last year, giving this game the ingredients for an Over play. The model projects the Over to hit in 65.9% of simulations. Back the Over to cover at DraftKings here, and claim $200 in bonus bets instantly as a new user:

Want more NBA, MLB picks on Friday?

You've seen some of the model's Friday best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including the NBA, MLB, NHL, and more, all from the model that's simulated every game 10,000 times.