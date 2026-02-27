Shai Gilgeous-Alexander makes his return for the Oklahoma City Thunder, the perfect time to claim the current DraftKings promo code, which gives new users $200 in bonus bets if your first $5+ bet wins. Gilgeous-Alexander has missed the last nine games with an abdominal strain, but the Thunder still went 5-4 without him and are 45-15 on the season. The SportsLine Projection Model is picking the Thunder to cover as 7.5-point favorites as one of its Friday best bets at DraftKings.

The model is also backing Over 220.5 total points scored for Knicks vs. Bucks for Friday NBA best bets. One of SportsLine's top experts has also locked in a college basketball pick in a top 10 Big Ten showdown between No. 3 Michigan and No. 10 Illinois at 8 p.m. ET. Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $200 in bonus bets if your first $5+ bet wins:

Check out our DraftKings promo code review for full details.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model entered Week 19 on a sizzling 38-18 roll on top-rated NBA spread picks dating back to last season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Friday best bets at DraftKings Sportsbook

Knicks vs. Bucks: Over 220.5 total points (-108)

Illinois (+120) to defeat Michigan

Thunder (-7.5) vs. Nuggets (-118)

Combining the three picks into a Friday parlay at DraftKings would result in a payout of +682 (risk $100 to win $682, odds subject to change). Bet it at DraftKings here:

Knicks vs. Bucks: Over 220.5 total points (-108)

The Knicks are coming off one of their worst scoring performances of the season, posting 94 points against the Cavaliers, but the four other times they've been held to less than 100 points, New York scored at least 110 points the following contest. Expect the Knicks to want to erase that performance, and with the Knicks having a top-10 scoring offense (117.2 points per game, ninth), that's likely to happen. Meanwhile, the Bucks' offense has been rolling lately even without Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf). Milwaukee has scored at least 118 points in three of its last four games. The Over has cashed in three of the last four Bucks games, and the model projects the Over to hit in 67.5% of simulations. Back the Over at DraftKings here:

Illinois (+120) to defeat Michigan

"Illinois has had all week to stew over blowing a 23-point lead in an overtime loss at UCLA last Saturday. So while Michigan had a bit of a palate-cleanser from the Duke game with its win against Minnesota at home, I think the Illini are going to be breathing fire," SportsLine expert Chip Patterson said. "Then there's the matchup, which has Illinois with a notable advantage in the backcourt (Keaton Wagler and Kylan Boswell over Elliot Cadaeu and Nimari Burnett) and comparable size to handle Michigan's 6-9, 6-9, 7-3 jumbo-sized front-court. Plus, there's a sneaky series edge here because while Michigan might eye Ohio State or Michigan State as its primary rivals, Illinois has won nine straight against the Wolverines, a streak that dates back to Jan. 2019." Back Illinois to win at DraftKings here:

Thunder (-7.5) vs. Nuggets (-118)

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is back for the Thunder after missing nine games with an abdominal strain, and although they played well without him, going 5-4, his return takes them to a new level. SGA is the reigning NBA MVP on the reigning NBA champions, and Oklahoma City has the No. 1 score differential (+11.4 ppg) largely due to his court presence. Gilgeous-Alexander is second in the NBA in scoring at 31.8 ppg this year. The Thunder are home on Friday, where OKC is 24-6 overall this season. The Nuggets have lost six of their last 10 games, including a 121-111 loss to the Thunder in Denver where SGA scored 34 points. The model projects the Thunder to cover in 59% of simulations. Back the Thunder to cover at DraftKings here:

Want more NBA and college basketball picks on Friday?

You've seen some of the model's Friday best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including the NBA, college basketball, NHL, and more, all from the model that's simulated every game 10,000 times.