There are 14 MLB games on Sunday, perfect for claiming the latest DraftKings promo code, which gives new users $200 in bonus bets after making a $5 bet, paid within 21 days. MLB games today include Tigers vs. Dodgers, Twins vs. White Sox and Cubs vs. Reds on Sunday Night Baseball. We've used the SportsLine Projection Model and our team of experts to generate MLB picks for all three of those games as part of our Sunday MLB best bets. Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $200 in bonus bets after making a $5 wager:

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The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times and entered Week 23 of the MLB season on a sizzling 49-34 run on all top-rated MLB picks. It also excelled at making home run prop picks in 2025, returning nearly 30 units of profit. Anyone following its MLB betting picks with sportsbook promos and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Sunday best bets at DraftKings Sportsbook

Tigers vs. Dodgers: Tyler Glasnow 7+ strikeouts (-105)

Twins vs. White Sox: Minnesota to win (-114)

Cubs vs. Reds: Chicago to win (-134)



Combining the three picks on Sunday for parlay betting at DraftKings would result in a payout of +540 (risk $100 to profit $540, odds subject to change). Claim $200 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager at DraftKings here:

Tigers vs. Dodgers: Tyler Glasnow 7+ strikeouts (-105)

"Tyler Glasnow will be making his second start this month in what is a favorable matchup against a Tigers lineup that's middle of the pack in K Rate," SportsLine MLB prop expert Alex Selesnick said. "Glasnow threw 89 pitches in his last appearance and if he finishes with a similar pitch count I like his chances of eclipsing this line. Great price point as well." Bet the Over at DraftKings here and claim $200 in bonus bets after making a $5+ wager as a new user:

Twins vs. White Sox: Minnesota to win (-114)

"I'll take a shot with the slumping Twins, who have lost 7 of 8 games and pretty much played themselves out of any playoff chances they might've had," SportsLine MLB expert Eric Cohen said. "The good news on Sunday is that they start Zebby Matthews, who has won all four starts in August. Plus, current White Sox are only 7 for 44 against him lifetime (.159 batting average). I believe Minnesota finds a way to avoid the sweep against their division rivals on Sunday afternoon." Bet Minnesota at DraftKings here and claim $200 in bonus bets after making a $5+ wager as a new user:

Cubs vs. Reds: Chicago to win (-134)

The Cubs aren't likely to catch the Brewers in the NL Central at this point, but they're in a pretty comfortable position to make the MLB playoffs as a wild card team. They'll have a tough test against Cincinnati on Sunday Night Baseball against Chase Burns, who sports a 2.77 ERA on the season. However, Burns will only be making his second career appearance against Chicago, having previously given up three hits and an earned run in 1 1/3 innings of relief work against the Cubs last Sept. Burns was also tagged for five earned runs in his last start against the Giants and he's been markedly worse on the road (3.53 ERA) than at home (2.09 ERA) this season. With Shota Imanaga on the mound, the model predicts that the Cubs win in 64% of simulations. Bet Chicago at DraftKings here and claim $200 in bonus bets after making a $5+ wager as a new user:

Want more MLB picks for Sunday?

You've seen some of the model's and SportsLine team of experts' Sunday best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including NFL, MLB, college football, and more, all from the SportsLine Projection Model, which has simulated every game 10,000 times.

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