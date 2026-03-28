Saturday features a variety of ways to take advantage of the latest DraftKings promo code, which gives new users $200 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins, with all 30 MLB teams in action, a six-game NBA slate, UFC Fight Night and more online sports betting options. The Minnesota Timberwolves host the Detroit Pistons at 5:30 p.m. ET in a matchup of two teams that have continued winning despite their star players, Anthony Edwards (knee) and Cade Cunningham (lung), being out. Both teams have won four of five games without their superstar, but on Saturday, the SportsLine Projection Model finds the best value in backing the Pistons to cover as 1.5-point favorites for Saturday NBA best bets at DraftKings.

The model has also locked in its top MLB pick, backing the San Francisco Giants to avoid the sweep and defeat the Yankees at +109 odds in Saturday MLB best bets for a 7:15 p.m. first pitch. Also, one of SportsLine's top MMA experts has locked in a pick in the main event between Israel Adesanya vs. Joe Pyfer in a UFC Fight Night card on Paramount+ Saturday night. Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $200 in bonus bets instantly with a $5 wager:

Check out our DraftKings promo code review for full details.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model entered Week 23 on a sizzling 44-20 roll on top-rated NBA spread picks dating back to last season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Saturday best bets at DraftKings Sportsbook

Pistons -1.5 vs. Timberwolves (-112)

Giants (+109) to beat the Yankees

Israel Adesanya (-142) to defeat Joe Pyfer

Combining the three picks into a Saturday parlay at DraftKings would result in a payout of +534 (risk $100 to win $534, odds subject to change). Claim $200 in bonus bets instantly with a $5 wager at DraftKings here:

Pistons -1.5 vs. Timberwolves (-112)

The Pistons have the best record in the Eastern Conference at 53-20, and they have an even better winning percentage in the first five games they are playing without Cade Cunningham than the season as a whole. The Pistons are 4-1 over their five games without their star point guard, who is out with a collapsed lung, showcasing the depth to win even without him. Jalen Duran has taken on a more featured scoring role, recording at least 20 points in all five games and coming off having 30 points and 10 rebounds in a 129-108 win over the Pelicans on Thursday. He is questionable, and the Pistons have other injuries to monitor throughout the day. But given their recent play and with Anthony Edwards (knee) out for the Timberwolves, the model still sees value in backing the Pistons, who cover in 54% of simulations. Back the Pistons to cover at DraftKings here, and claim $200 in bonus bets instantly as a new user:

Giants (+109) vs. Yankees

The Giants are scoreless over 18 innings against the Yankees to begin the series, but San Francisco has established veteran hitters such as Rafael Devers, Matt Chapman and Luis Arraez, so it's only a matter of time before the Giants start scoring. The Yankees send Will Warren to the mound, who isn't nearly as proven as Max Fried and Cam Schlittler, New York's first two starting pitchers. Meanwhile, the Giants are starting Tyler Mahle, who allowed just one run over his final two starts last season. The Giants have had winning records at home despite missing the playoffs in each of the last four years, so they have been effective in San Francisco even during down seasons. The model doesn't expect the Giants to be swept at home to open the season. It projects the Giants to win in 52% of simulations, showcasing value at plus-money odds. Back the Giants at DraftKings here, and claim $200 in bonus bets instantly as a new user:

Israel Adesanya (-142) to beat Joe Pyfer

"The former dominant middleweight champion Adesanya is now on a three-fight losing streak and is 1-4 in his last five fights," SportsLine MMA expert Daniel Vithlani said. "Although Adesanya's losses came against elite opponents, he was stopped in three of those four defeats, and his durability is now in question. However, Adesanya's renowned kickboxing, movement, and defense has looked sharp despite his skid. Pyfer is a dangerous puncher who throws heavy combinations and can mix in his physical grappling attack. Pyfer is 6-1 in the UFC and continues to improve his MMA game, but this is a massive step up in competition for him. Pyfer's cardio is his weakness, as he tends to slow down in the back half of fights. His pressure and power could put Adesanya in danger early, but if this five-round affair goes into the later stages, Adesanya's skill, evasiveness, and championship-level experience will win out." Back Adesanya at DraftKings here, and claim $200 in bonus bets instantly as a new user:

Want more NBA, MLB picks on Saturday?

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