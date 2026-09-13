The latest DraftKings promo code gives new users $200 in bonus bets after making a $5+ bet, paid within 21 days, one of our top sportsbook promos. The Week 1 NFL schedule continues on Sunday with matchups like Eagles vs. Commanders, Packers vs. Vikings and Cowboys vs. Giants on Sunday Night Football. Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers is listed as questionable with a knee injury. Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $200 in bonus bets after making a $5 wager:

DraftKings Promo Code: JUST CLICK HERE DraftKings Welcome Bonus: Spend $5, Get $200 in Bonuses Over 21 Days Key Terms & Conditions: New users only; bonus bets expire after seven days Minimum Deposit: $5 Available States: The DraftKings Sports & Casino app is now live in all 50 states*

What is the DraftKings promo code?

There is no special promo code required to be entered during registration for new customers. Simply click the CLAIM BONUS or JUST CLICK HERE above to get started.

Check out our DraftKings promo code review for full details about one of our best sports betting apps.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page to be taken to the DraftKings Sports & Casino app. Register for a new DraftKings account. You may be requested to provide information such as the last four digits of your Social Security number and scans of your ID. Agree to the terms and conditions of DraftKings. Make an initial deposit of at least $10 Spend $5 or more to unlock the initial $50 bonus. $200 in bonuses are paid over 21 days.

NFL Week 1 best bets at DraftKings

SportsLine's model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on betting sites on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters the 2026 NFL season on a 53-37 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its picks at NFL betting sites could have seen strong returns

Texans (+100) to defeat Bills

Vikings (-1.5) vs. Packers

Cowboys vs. Giants: Over 48.5 total points

Combining the three picks into a Sunday parlay betting at DraftKings would result in a payout of +671 (risk $100 to profit $671, odds subject to change). Claim $200 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager at DraftKings here:

Texans (+100) to defeat Bills

"Houston has won four of the last five meetings against Josh Allen and Buffalo, each by a single possession. Expect the same in Week 1 between two of the AFC's top contenders," SportsLine expert Eric Cohen said. "The Texans have the best defense in the NFL and should stifle Allen, while on offense, Houston QB C.J. Stroud needs to make amends for a dreadful finish to last season. Dating back to 2020, each of Houston's three victories over Buffalo has seen them score 22 or 23 points, while Buffalo has scored 19 or 20 in each of those games. History has a funny way of repeating itself." Bet on the NFL at DraftKings here and claim $200 in bonus bets after making a $5+ wager as a new user:

Vikings (-1.5) vs. Packers

"With Josh Jacobs out indefinitely, the Packers offense may need to rely more on the passing game," SportsLine expert R.J. White said. "However, that's bad news for this matchup against a Vikings defense that should attack new left tackle Jordan Morgan relentlessly in this game. With Jeff Hafley moving on and Micah Parsons sidelined, the Packers defense also faces a tough test trying to slow down a Vikings offense that gained Kyler Murray this offseason and has Christian Darrisaw back to full health. The Vikings are the better team here and this line should be 3." Bet on the NFL at DraftKings here and claim $200 in bonus bets after making a $5+ wager as a new user:

Cowboys vs. Giants: Over 48.5 total points

The Over went 12-4-1 in Cowboys games last season, and it's not difficult to figure out why. Dallas had the No. 5 scoring offense at 27.7 points per game, and the worst-ranked scoring defense (30.1 ppg allowed), creating the perfect combination for an Over hitting. Dallas returns a similar offense, and although it made defensive improvements, it likely won't be drastic enough to become one of the better units in the league. Meanwhile, Giants rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart ended his first season leading the Giants to back-to-back 34-point games, including against Dallas. The model projects the Over to hit in 62% of simulations. Bet on the NFL at DraftKings here and claim $200 in bonus bets after making a $5+ wager as a new user:

Want more NFL picks for Sunday?

You've seen some of the model's and SportsLine team of experts' Sunday best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including NFL, MLB, college football, and more, all from the SportsLine Projection Model, which has simulated every game 10,000 times.

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.

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