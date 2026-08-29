The 2026 college football season officially begins today with an eight-game Week 0 slate, the perfect chance to claim the latest DraftKings promo code, which gives new users $200 in bonus bets after making a $5 bet, paid within 21 days. The Week 0 college football schedule continues with games like NC State vs. Virginia, Hawaii vs. Stanford and Memphis vs. UNLV. According to the latest college football odds at DraftKings, the lowest over/under of the day is 46.5 points in Jacksonville State vs. North Dakota State at 5:30 p.m. ET.

The SportsLine Projection Model and SportsLine team of experts have locked in top picks from the action as part of Saturday college football best bets at DraftKings. Our model is backing Over 56.5 points in UNLV vs. Memphis, while SportsLine expert Eric Cohen has locked in a pick on Virginia vs. NC State as part of Saturday best bets at DraftKings. Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $200 in bonus bets after making a $5 wager:

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The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. It is on a 31-19 run on top-rated college football money-line picks since the 2024 season. It has also been upgraded for the 2026 season to even better factor in the transfer portal to help nail college football betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites.

Saturday best bets at DraftKings Sportsbook

North Carolina (+8.5) vs. TCU

NC State vs. Virginia: Under 51.5 total points

Memphis vs. UNLV: Over 56.5 total points

Combining the three picks into a Saturday parlay betting at DraftKings would result in a payout of +579 (risk $100 to profit $579, odds subject to change). Claim $200 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager at DraftKings here:

NC State vs. Virginia: Under 51.5 total points

"This is my first college football pick of hopefully hundreds this season," SportsLine expert Eric Cohen said. "So glad my favorite sport is officially back! But picking Week 0 / 1 games is SO hard without much data to go on. Virginia is No. 1 in the conference in experience per Phil Steele's magazine, and they boast a strong defense that surrendered less than 20 points per game last season. At the same time, I'm not sure I'm expecting fireworks from the Cavaliers' offense with new QB Beau Pribula. While NC State's offense might be potent as the season goes along, I don't expect to see a 35-31 game like last year." Bet the Under at DraftKings here and claim $200 in bonus bets after making a $5+ wager as a new user:

Memphis vs. UNLV: Over 56.5 total points

Dan Mullen enters his second year as UNLV head coach, and last year he brought offensive success from his days at Mississippi State and Florida to Las Vegas. The Rebels had the No. 15 scoring offense at 33.8 points per game last season, and they return their leading rusher, Jai'Den Thomas, who rushed for 1,036 yards and 12 touchdowns on 7.0 yards per carry. UNLV also returns a talented offensive line to lead Thomas' way. Memphis was 20th in the nation at 31.4 points per game last season. The model projects the over to hit in 62% of simulations. Bet the Over at DraftKings here and claim $200 in bonus bets after making a $5+ wager as a new user:

Want more college football picks for Saturday?

You've seen some of the model's and SportsLine team of experts' Saturday best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including NFL, MLB, college football, and more, all from the SportsLine Projection Model, which has simulated every game 10,000 times.

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