March will feature plenty of chances to utilize the current DraftKings promo code, which gives new users $200 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins, and the schedule-makers didn't waste any time with a potential Final Four preview. Second-ranked Arizona hosts No. 4 Iowa State at 9 p.m. ET on Monday, and although Iowa State has fallen off lately, the SportsLine Projection Model is backing the Cyclones to cover as 7.5-point underdogs in its Monday college basketball best bets.

The model is also backing the Golden State Warriors to defeat the Los Angeles Clippers as +102 underdogs for Monday NBA best bets. One of SportsLine's top experts has locked in a college basketball pick on Idaho vs. Eastern Washington at 9 p.m. ET.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model entered Week 19 on a sizzling 38-18 roll on top-rated NBA spread picks dating back to last season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Monday best bets at DraftKings Sportsbook

Iowa State (+7.5) vs. Arizona (-110)

Eastern Washington (-162) to defeat Idaho

Warriors (+102) to defeat the Clippers

Combining the three picks into a Monday parlay at DraftKings would result in a payout of +523 (risk $100 to win $523, odds subject to change).

Iowa State (+7.5) vs. Arizona (-110)

Iowa State, which was ranked No. 4 in the nation last week, has lost two of its last three games, but neither came in blowout fashion against ranked opponents. Before those results, Iowa State had a pair of top-10 victories, defeating No. 2 Houston and No. 9 Kansas, as the Cyclones are certainly capable of defeating the very best. They are 4-2 against ranked teams this year, including defeating No. 1 Purdue, 81-58, on the road on Dec. 6. The duo of forwards Milan Momcilovic and Joshua Jefferson can lead the Cyclones to hang with another top-five team on the road. The model projects Iowa State to cover in 59% of simulations.

Eastern Washington (-162) to defeat Idaho

"Eastern Washington is rolling right now. After starting 5-17, the Eagles have won eight straight games and are tied for second place in the Big Sky standings," SportsLine expert Thomas Casale said. "EWU is like Miami OH was earlier in the season. They keep winning, but the market isn't giving them much respect yet. This line opened at -2.5, but I have the Eagles closer to -5 at home. Idaho won the first meeting, 84-81, back in early January when EWU was a different team. I like the Eagles to stay hot and even the score on Monday.

Warriors (+102) to defeat the Clippers

There's no denying the Warriors are coming off a rough one with a 129-101 loss to the Lakers on a Saturday night primetime showcase, but Golden State remains one of the NBA's best at home as the Clippers come to town Monday night. The Warriors are 19-12 at home and 31-29 overall this season, while the Clippers are 28-31 overall and 13-18 on the road. Yet, the Warriors are underdogs on Monday. They remain without Stephen Curry (knee), but the Warriors have won three straight at home against teams with losing records, all without Curry. The model projects the Warriors to win in 65% of simulations, showcasing strong value at plus-money odds.

