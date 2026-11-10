The newest DraftKings promo code gives new users $200 in bonus bets and three months of free NBA League Pass after making a $5 bet, paid within 21 days. The basketball season begins to heat up with NBA and college football in full force, and Tuesday features a top-25 college basketball matchup, plus two of the top teams in the Eastern Conference going head-to-head in the NBA. The SportsLine Projection Model is backing the Celtics to defeat the 76ers on the road as part of its Tuesday NBA best bets at DraftKings. According to the latest NBA odds, the Celtics are favored by 1.5 points on the road against the 76ers. SportsLine expert Thomas Casale is backing No. 3 Illinois to cover as 1.5-point favorites at No. 19 Texas Tech as part of his Tuesday college basketball expert picks at DraftKings. Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, which gives new users get $200 in bonus bets + 3 free months of NBA League Pass after making a $5 wager:

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The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned nearly $19,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks since 2018, including five straight seasons of four-digit profit. The model enters Week 4 of the 2026-27 season on a 28-12 (70%) run on top-rated spread picks at NBA betting sites dating back to last season. Anyone following on betting sites could have seen huge returns.

Tuesday best bets at DraftKings

Celtics (-109) to defeat 76ers

CBB: Illinois (-1.5) vs. Texas Tech

Patriots (+3) vs. Lions on Sunday

Combining these two picks into a Tuesday parlay betting pick at DraftKings would result in a payout of +578 (risk $100 to profit $578, odds subject to change). Claim $200 in bonus bets + three months of free NBA League Pass after your first $5 wager at DraftKings here:

Celtics (-109) to defeat 76ers

The Celtics have won three straight games, and they enter Philadelphia at 8-2 on the season. Boston is 3-2 on the road this season, and it is 2-0 in the middle of its four-game road trip. This is the first time Jaylen Brown goes against his former team after a shocking offseason trade and high-profile breakup of Jayson Tatum and Brown, which certainly adds some motivation on both sides for Tuesday. The Celtics have won four of the last five in Philadelphia, and the new-look 76ers are coming off three tough road games, going 2-1 with both wins coming by just six points. The model projects the Celtics to win in 60% of simulations. Back the Celtics at DraftKings here and claim $200 in bonus bets and free NBA League Pass after making a $5+ wager as a new user:

CBB: Illinois (-1.5) vs. Texas Tech

"The Illini are my top-rated team early in the season, with four starters back from last year's Final Four squad alongside talented newcomers," SportsLine expert Thomas Casale said. "Texas Tech is always a tough place to play. However, the Red Raiders aren't very deep right now. They rely mainly on six players as they wait for a couple of guys to return from injury. I think Illinois is too deep and too good right now to be laying just 1.5 in this matchup. I'll back the Illini at this short number to take care of business on the road." Back Illinois at DraftKings here and claim $200 in bonus bets and free NBA League Pass after making a $5+ wager as a new user:

Patriots (+3) vs. Lions on Sunday

"The line has massively adjusted to the Patriots getting torn apart by the Packers at home last week, as this was functionally a pick 'em on the lookahead," SportsLine NFL expert R.J. White said. "I like fading aggressive, non-injury-related shifts like this. The Lions didn't impress in a win over the Dolphins, scoring just one TD and gaining 270 yards against a poor defensive team. The Lions aren't as good as the Packers at generating turnovers, as they haven't had multiple in a game since Week 1. The Patriots have a slightly better yards-per-play differential despite playing what I see as a much more difficult schedule than the Lions, so I think there's a world where these teams are still evenly rated, and a pick 'em line would be justified." Back the Patriots at DraftKings here and claim $200 in bonus bets and free NBA League Pass after making a $5+ wager as a new user:

Want more NBA, college basketball, NFL picks for Tuesday?

You've seen some of the model's and SportsLine team of experts' Tuesday best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including NFL, NBA, college football, college basketball, NHL, and more, all from the SportsLine Projection Model, which has simulated every game 10,000 times.

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